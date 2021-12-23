What’s Hot for Multifamily in 2022?

CONEY ISLAND, N.Y. — A joint venture between two locally based firms, Cammeby’s International Group and Rybak Development, will build a 499-unit multifamily property on Coney Island. The property, which will house 40,368 square feet of commercial space, will be developed as part of the Neptune/Sixth mixed-use redevelopment. Units will come in one-, two- and three-bedroom formats, with 30 percent of the residences to be designated as affordable housing. Demolition work is underway at the site, and vertical construction is scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2022.
