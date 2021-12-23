ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s Hot for Multifamily in 2022?

Cover picture for the articleIf you had to pick a massive value winner for commercial real estate owners over...

roselawgroupreporter.com

Work starts on multifamily housing development at Phoenix’s City North project

PHOENIX — Work has started on the first phase of a multifamily housing development at a 100-acre mixed-use project in north Phoenix. Groundbreaking of the multifamily housing development marks the first vertical element for the City North project, which is being built next to Desert Ridge Marketplace near 56th Street and Loop 101.
PHOENIX, AZ
GlobeSt.com

SFR Projects Are Spreading into Undesirable Areas

The single-family rental market undeniably has the potential to be a major asset class in commercial real estate. While in its infancy, investors have already shown fervency for the sector with an estimated $50 billion allocated for the SFR market. However, the pool of quality opportunities is smaller than most new entrants realize, and some developers are heading further outside of the urban core in an effort to place capital—but these remote locations aren’t going to deliver the returns investors are expecting.
REAL ESTATE
GlobeSt.com

2022 Will Be the Year the Urban Core Recovers

A move back to the urban core, motivated by a gradual return to physical office space by real estate occupiers, will drive commercial real estate investment in 2022, with significant variation across US markets. John Chang, Senior Vice President and Director of Research Services, foresees increasing momentum in the recovery...
REAL ESTATE
GlobeSt.com

CRE Values, Yields Forecasted to Increase Next Year

Experts are doing more than wishing the commercial real estate industry a prosperous New Year—they are promising it. In a recent 2022 outlook webinar from Green Street, Michael Knott estimated that commercial real estate values and yields would increase next year. Values are expected to increase 11%, while yields will average 6%, according to his research.
RETAIL
rebusinessonline.com

Cammeby’s, Rybak to Develop 499-Unit Multifamily Property on Coney Island

CONEY ISLAND, N.Y. — A joint venture between two locally based firms, Cammeby’s International Group and Rybak Development, will build a 499-unit multifamily property on Coney Island. The property, which will house 40,368 square feet of commercial space, will be developed as part of the Neptune/Sixth mixed-use redevelopment. Units will come in one-, two- and three-bedroom formats, with 30 percent of the residences to be designated as affordable housing. Demolition work is underway at the site, and vertical construction is scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2022.
REAL ESTATE
GlobeSt.com

Blackstone-Led Consortium Places $911M Loan on 425 Park Ave

L&L Holding Co. has closed on $911.4 million in financing for 425 Park Ave., its 47-story office tower nearing completion in the Plaza District of Midtown Manhattan. The finance package, obtained through a consortium of lenders led by Blackstone Real Estate Debt Strategies, replaces 425 Park’s original construction loan and will cover the final stages of the project, including full lease-up, prior to being replaced by permanent financing.
REAL ESTATE
GlobeSt.com

CRE Investor Interest Surpasses 2019 Levels

With uncertainty with Covid-19 variants, increased inflation, supply chain disturbances still plentiful, and the Fed accelerating bond purchase tapering and expecting three interest rate hikes in 2022, commercial real estate investment is in happy shape. According to analysis from CBRE, investor inquiries through the first week of December 2021 were...
BUSINESS
therealdeal.com

Here are South Florida’s largest multifamily sales of 2021

The multifamily market prospered this year as an onslaught of demand pushed up rents to scorching rates, and investors took note. Much of the demand came from out-of-state transplants attracted to the region’s early reopening, lack of state income tax and the ability to work remotely in the Sunshine State rather than in the Northeast or other regions.
FLORIDA, NY

