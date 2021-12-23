ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Live updates: Australia state has 2nd day of high caseload

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYDNEY — Australia’s New South Wales state is reporting more than 5,000 new coronavirus cases in 24...

The Independent

How long is Omicron’s incubation period?

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa last month but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 89 countries to date, with the likes...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Only a handful of Covid patients in ICU have Omicron and most are unvaccinated with underlying health conditions as Delta drives hospitalisations - NOT the new variant - as man, 80, becomes the first in NSW to die with it

The first major study into Omicron in Australia has revealed the new variant is responsible for very few hospitalisations and the majority of those are unvaccinated. NSW Health released data on who is actually sick with Covid even as cases surge, finding Delta is responsible for most of the state's severe cases.
WORLD
Live updates: S Korea has new daily high for COVID-19 deaths

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea has set a new record for daily COVID-19 deaths as it struggles to resolve a shortage of hospital beds amid weeks of surging cases. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Thursday that 109 people died in the latest 24-hour period. That raised the country’s total number of pandemic fatalities to 5,015.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Live updates: Chinese city records 175 local infections

BEIJING — The Chinese city of Xi’an recorded 175 local coronavirus infections on Monday, as it grapples with a coronavirus outbreak that has pushed China’s daily cases to record highs since early last year. The 175 infections reported in Xi’a, in the northwestern Shaanxi province, were up...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Teenager who KNEW he had Covid refused to isolate and instead partied at a nightclub - forcing 150 revellers and staff into quarantine over Christmas

A Covid-positive teenager who decided to keep partying despite knowing he had the virus will mean 150 revellers will spend Christmas in isolation. The teenager, 19, spent the night at the popular nightclub Loverboy in Adelaide's city centre despite receiving a notification he had tested positive to Covid-19. He is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Girl, 18, whose Christmas and new year have been ruined as she's forced into isolation after attending Perth rave with Covid-positive backpacker says the huge party was 'worth it'

A UK backpacker who is isolating after attending the same rave as an unvaccinated French traveller has no regrets despite not being allowed out for Christmas. Jay Whitehill, 18, will be forced to spend the festive holiday and New Years Day alone after attending the rave at Perth Mess Hall on December 19.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Man who infected 'all of his friends' after being incorrectly told he was Covid negative on CHRISTMAS DAY - along with 1,394 others - was minutes from partying at a busy club when he got the right results

A man who infected all of his friends after being wrongly told he was Covid-negative was minutes away from partying in a popular nightclub when he received the right results. The Eastern Sydney local was one hundreds of people caught up in a major testing bungle which saw 1,395 positive cases incorrectly told they were virus-free.
PUBLIC HEALTH
usf.edu

Florida breaks record for new coronavirus cases as positivity rate surges

Florida on Friday and Saturday reported its largest single-day increases of new coronavirus cases, driven by the spread of the omicron variant, according to the Associated Press. The December surge has come with a rush to get tested ahead of the holidays. That trend continued after Christmas. Many retail testing...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Covid inpatient numbers up as daily case total exceeds 10,000 again

Covid inpatient numbers in Ireland have increased by almost 50 as the country recorded another daily total of confirmed cases in excess of 10,000.As of Sunday morning, 426 patients were in hospital with the virus – a rise of 48 from Christmas Day.The number requiring ICU treatment increased from 87 to 91 in the same 24-hour period.The @hpscireland has today been notified of 10,404* confirmed cases of #COVID19.As of 8am today, 426 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 91 are in ICU.— Department of Health (@roinnslainte) December 26, 2021A further 10,404 confirmed cases of virus were reported in Ireland on...
WORLD
The Independent

Ireland braced for high Covid-19 cases in coming days

Health officials in Ireland are expecting large Covid-19 case numbers to be reported over the coming days.Testing centres across Ireland fully reopened after some were closed or scaled back over the Christmas period.The HSE has also fully reopened vaccination centres.A further 6,735 cases of Covid-19 were reported in Ireland on Monday.The latest figures show that 461 Covid-19 patients are in hospital, 91 of whom are in intensive care.The overall positivity rate, among all swabs taken, was nearly 50%.In anticipation of large volumes of case numbers over the coming period the daily case number announced will be based on positive SARS-CoV-2...
WORLD
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH

