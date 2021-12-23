Live updates: Australia state has 2nd day of high caseload

Covid inpatient numbers in Ireland have increased by almost 50 as the country recorded another daily total of confirmed cases in excess of 10,000.As of Sunday morning, 426 patients were in hospital with the virus – a rise of 48 from Christmas Day.The number requiring ICU treatment increased from 87 to 91 in the same 24-hour period.The @hpscireland has today been notified of 10,404* confirmed cases of #COVID19.As of 8am today, 426 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 91 are in ICU.— Department of Health (@roinnslainte) December 26, 2021A further 10,404 confirmed cases of virus were reported in Ireland on...
