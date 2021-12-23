SFR Projects Are Spreading into Undesirable Areas

The last twelve months have proven to be a roller coaster ride for the healthcare real estate industry sector. Like office, medical office buildings lost tenants as physicians closed operations and reduced their space. Unlike office, this niche then rebounded admirably not long after the pandemic began. It quickly became clear that medical office buildings were a solid investment that would withstand the vagrancies of the pandemic. Kudos must go to the men and women who navigated this minefield. On the following pages you will read about these experts we have selected based on a range of criteria, most fundamentally the impact they have made in their industry in the last twelve months.

REAL ESTATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO