Horned Holiday! Baby White Rhino Birthed at UK Zoo With Keepers Calling It a 'Christmas Miracle!'

Shetland and parts of eastern Scotland have woken up to a white Christmas, the Met Office confirmed.As of 7am on Christmas Day, the weather agency said there had been snowfall, with more forecast for later in the day in the southern Highlands.Aboyne in Aberdeenshire and Strathallan in Perthshire were found to have encountered some snowfall overnight.Good morning and merry Christmas! 🎄Here's how the weather is looking this #Christmas morning... We've already seen some #snow in Shetland, parts of eastern Scotland and in the Yorkshire Dales (latter observed on traffic cameras) ❄️ pic.twitter.com/KmZbmNtJRX— Met Office (@metoffice) December 25, 2021On Twitter, the...
