Janesville woman injured in follow-home, armed robbery Wednesday night

JANESVILLE

A Janesville woman was injured in an armed robbery Wednesday night on Janesville’s east side, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.

Police responded to a report of an armed robbery at 9:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of Tisbury Drive.

The victim had arrived home and was going through her garage when she was struck in the head multiple times, according to the release.

The robbers stole her vehicle after following the victim and her spouse home from a Janesville business, according to the news release.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries, according to the release.

Officers were able to recover the stolen vehicle for evidence. Police are still investigating.

The Janesville Police Department reminds residents that follow-home robberies are becoming more common. Residents should be aware of their surroundings when returning home and report any suspicious activity. Vehicle owners should also remember to lock their vehicles, remove the keys or key fobs and never leave their vehicle running unattended.