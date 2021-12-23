ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Janesville woman injured in follow-home, armed robbery Wednesday night

By Gazette staff
 4 days ago

JANESVILLE

A Janesville woman was injured in an armed robbery Wednesday night on Janesville’s east side, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.

Police responded to a report of an armed robbery at 9:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of Tisbury Drive.

The victim had arrived home and was going through her garage when she was struck in the head multiple times, according to the release.

The robbers stole her vehicle after following the victim and her spouse home from a Janesville business, according to the news release.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries, according to the release.

Officers were able to recover the stolen vehicle for evidence. Police are still investigating.

The Janesville Police Department reminds residents that follow-home robberies are becoming more common. Residents should be aware of their surroundings when returning home and report any suspicious activity. Vehicle owners should also remember to lock their vehicles, remove the keys or key fobs and never leave their vehicle running unattended.

GazetteXtra

Public record for Dec. 27, 2021

Rock County Arrests ZACK M. MACKEY, 17, 1703 Mayfair Drive, Janesville, at 1:24 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, in the 1700 Block of Mayfair Drive, Janesville, on suspicion of one count of possession of less than 200 grams of marijuana with intent to deliver. The arrest came during a police response to a “municipal alcohol violation,” according to police arrest reports. ...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
GazetteXtra

Spectrum donates $12,000 to two Rock County police departments

Two Rock County police departments have a little extra spending money to cap off the end of the year. Charter Communications, also known as Spectrum, held events on Monday in both Edgerton and Janesville to announce $12,000 in donations to the police in both cities. Of the total amount, the Edgerton Police Department received $5,000 to update technology in its squad cars and $7,000 went towards specialized police training for more than 50 officers in Janesville. ...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
