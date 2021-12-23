ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blaine, MN

Peak Capital adds to Twin Cities apartment portfolio, buying Cedar Green Apartments in Blaine

By Kelly Busche
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Peak Capital Partners has scooped up another...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Commercial Real Estate: Ryan Cos. CEO and other CRE vets share how 2021 impacted their industry

© 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
Blaine, MN
Business
Local
Minnesota Real Estate
City
Blaine, MN
Blaine, MN
Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twin Cities#Luxury Apartment#Apartment Building#Cedar Green Apartments#Peak Capital Partners
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Work to start next year on a 1M-square-foot industrial building in Dayton

Work is slated to start next year on what will likely be the state's largest speculative industrial building, totaling nearly 1 million square feet. CRG bought the 65-acre property at 11500 Londale Lane N. in Dayton for $9.1 million this week from an entity associated with Plymouth-based Gonyea Custom Homes. It plans to develop a super-bulk distribution building tailored to e-commerce companies, which saw activity skyrocket during the pandemic.
DAYTON, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Egan Company Implements Distributed Workforce Model Long-Term

Specialty trades contractor Egan Company announced this Fall the consolidation of its Twin Cities facilities in preparation for becoming a long-term hybrid workplace. Following a year of enabling remote work for many office employees—due to the COVID-19 pandemic and local Executive “Work from Home” Orders—the Company’s need for two office locations in the Twin Cities decreased significantly. Its 126,000 square foot Brooklyn Park, Minn. facility was sold to a local medical device developer. It had been Egan’s headquarters since 2003. Egan’s Champlin, Minn. location has become the Company’s new headquarters and the designated hub for its distributed workforce. The 200,000 square foot space was purchased in 2015 and underwent a full renovation to fit business growth needs. It currently houses 150+ workspaces, collaborative and training spaces, fabrication shops, garage, and warehouse. Egan operates a Rochester, Minn location as well. Consolidation readiness renovations took place within the Champlin facility over eight weeks and resulted in collaborative enhancements, new conversation rooms, a training center, and an additional breakroom. Over 60% of the existing workspaces were converted to flexible/hybrid. An additional 27,000 square feet has been left unfinished to allow for additional growth flexibility and shop expansion. Employees will continue to work from locations that best fit their role and schedule, including jobsites, customer facilities, fabrication shops, or a home office. About Egan Company Egan Company is a privately-owned, specialty contractor providing building trades to general contractors, engineers, building owners, property managers, and facility engineers. Specialties include: electrical, mechanical, curtainwall/glazing/metal panels (InterClad), millwrights, building technology, controls and system integration, and 24/7 service. Egan serves every stage of a building and provides in-house expertise in planning, design and engineering, construction, and maintenance. For more information about Egan Company, visit www.eganco.com.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Gavin Kaysen's Mediterranean-themed cafe to open next year in RBC Gateway

A Mediterranean-themed café from award-winning, local chef Gavin Kaysen will open next year in the RBC Gateway, a 37-story, multi-use tower currently under construction. Kaysen is also planning a full-service restaurant and bar that will launch alongside the opening of the building's Four Seasons Hotel in mid-2022. The hotel, along with the building's developer, Minneapolis-based United Properties, are partnering with the chef on both dining options.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Black Garnet Books will open space on University Avenue in St. Paul

Black Garnet Books, one of the only Black-owned book retailers in Minnesota, has found a full-time storefront of its own. Mpls.St.Paul Magazine reports that founder Dionne Sims plans to move her business into a space along University Avenue in the Midway neighborhood next summer. Black Garnet, on Facebook, says the location will be at the Hamline Station stop on the Green Line, in the same building as Master Noodle and Ding Tea.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Kraus-Anderson scraps deal for Bloomington Hy-Vee

A plan to build a Hy-Vee grocery store at the Southtown Shopping Center in Bloomington has apparently fallen through. Axios reports that Kraus-Anderson Cos. Inc., which owns Southtown and announced plans in September to redevelop a portion of the retail center into a 132,000-square-foot Hy-Vee store along with a separate Hy-Vee liquor store, has told city planners it's withdrawing the project.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Real estate Leads - December 10, 2021

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...
REAL ESTATE
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Largest Banks in the Twin Cities

The Business Journal used information from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and bank representatives to compile this list. Deposit totals for banks not headquartered in the metro are the sums of their respective metro-area branches. They include: No. 2 Wells Fargo Minnesota, San Francisco; No. 4 BMO Harris Bank, Chicago; No. 5 Huntington Bancshares Inc., Columbus, Ohio; No. 6 Bank of America, Charlotte, N.C.; No. 7 Old National Bancorp, Evansville, Ind.; No. 8 Associated Bank, Green Bay, Wis.; No. 10 Bell Bank, Fargo, N.D.; No. 17 Alerus, Grand Forks, N.D.; No. 20 MidwestOne Bank, Iowa City, Iowa; No. 21 American National Bank, Omaha, Neb.; No. 22 Bank of the West, San Francisco; and No. 23 Choice Bank, Oshkosh, Wis. Data for No. 16 Premier Bank includes figures for Premier Bank, Premier Bank Rochester and Premier Bank Minnesota. The banks each have their own charter but are part of the same financial institution.
OSHKOSH, WI
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Fresh Vine Wine shares dive after $22 million IPO

A celebrity-backed winemaker with its headquarters in the Twin Cities raised $22 million in an initial public offering Tuesday. But the buzz didn't last. The Star Tribune reports on the public-markets debut of Fresh Vine Wine Inc., which makes its wine in California but is based in Plymouth, Minnesota. The company had a rough first day of trading as shares closed at $7.05, down 30% after opening at $10.
PLYMOUTH, MN
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Minneapolis, MN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT

The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/twincities

Comments / 0

Community Policy