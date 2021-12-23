Peak Capital adds to Twin Cities apartment portfolio, buying Cedar Green Apartments in Blaine

Specialty trades contractor Egan Company announced this Fall the consolidation of its Twin Cities facilities in preparation for becoming a long-term hybrid workplace. Following a year of enabling remote work for many office employees—due to the COVID-19 pandemic and local Executive “Work from Home” Orders—the Company’s need for two office locations in the Twin Cities decreased significantly. Its 126,000 square foot Brooklyn Park, Minn. facility was sold to a local medical device developer. It had been Egan’s headquarters since 2003. Egan’s Champlin, Minn. location has become the Company’s new headquarters and the designated hub for its distributed workforce. The 200,000 square foot space was purchased in 2015 and underwent a full renovation to fit business growth needs. It currently houses 150+ workspaces, collaborative and training spaces, fabrication shops, garage, and warehouse. Egan operates a Rochester, Minn location as well. Consolidation readiness renovations took place within the Champlin facility over eight weeks and resulted in collaborative enhancements, new conversation rooms, a training center, and an additional breakroom. Over 60% of the existing workspaces were converted to flexible/hybrid. An additional 27,000 square feet has been left unfinished to allow for additional growth flexibility and shop expansion. Employees will continue to work from locations that best fit their role and schedule, including jobsites, customer facilities, fabrication shops, or a home office. About Egan Company Egan Company is a privately-owned, specialty contractor providing building trades to general contractors, engineers, building owners, property managers, and facility engineers. Specialties include: electrical, mechanical, curtainwall/glazing/metal panels (InterClad), millwrights, building technology, controls and system integration, and 24/7 service. Egan serves every stage of a building and provides in-house expertise in planning, design and engineering, construction, and maintenance. For more information about Egan Company, visit www.eganco.com.

BROOKLYN PARK, MN ・ 11 DAYS AGO