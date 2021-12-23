ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schleswig, IA

2 hospitalized after head-on collision near Schleswig

By Wesley Thoene
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

SCHLESWIG, Iowa (KCAU) — Two people were hospitalized Wednesday after a head-on collision in Crawford County.

The crash happened on Highway 59 just south of the intersection with A Avenue, about three miles north of Schleswig, around 4:30 p.m., according to the Iowa State Patrol crash report .

Officials say Austin Wulf, 35, of Denison, was driving an SUV south on the highway and crossed the center line for an unknown reason. Wulf’s SUV then collided head-on with a northbound car.

Wulf and the car’s driver, Beth Weber, 28, of Mapleton, were taken to Crawford County Memorial Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

