2 hospitalized after head-on collision near Schleswig
SCHLESWIG, Iowa (KCAU) — Two people were hospitalized Wednesday after a head-on collision in Crawford County.
The crash happened on Highway 59 just south of the intersection with A Avenue, about three miles north of Schleswig, around 4:30 p.m., according to the Iowa State Patrol crash report.
Officials say Austin Wulf, 35, of Denison, was driving an SUV south on the highway and crossed the center line for an unknown reason. Wulf’s SUV then collided head-on with a northbound car.
Wulf and the car's driver, Beth Weber, 28, of Mapleton, were taken to Crawford County Memorial Hospital for treatment of their injuries.
