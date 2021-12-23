ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandra Fizer Discusses Her Role With The Met's Costume Institute

By Rosemary Feitelberg
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
As the newly installed senior publicist for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum, Alexandra Fizer is diving head first into the role, including getting ready for the second half of the Costume Institute exhibit.

For the past five years, Fizer worked in the communications department at Sotheby’s, overseeing such categories as Impressionist and Modern art, as well as contemporary art, and select fashion and jewelry exhibitions and corporate initiatives. Prior to that post, Fizer was on the fashion team at PR Consulting, dealing mostly with accessories clients, as well as a few ready-to-wear ones.

At The Met, Fizer takes on “a bit” of the responsibilities that were previously handled by Nancy Chilton, who resigned as chief external relations officer at the Costume Institute. Chilton, a nearly 15-year veteran at the museum, has started NAC Consulting, specializing in  strategic communications and brand elevation.

Fizer now reports to senior manager for media relations Annie Bailis, and works closely with Andrew Bolton, the Wendy Yu curator in charge at the Costume Institute. Fizer, who joined the museum last month, said she is more immersed in the external affairs department but still oversees communications for the Costume Institute. Fizer works with The Costume Institute’s associate publicist Mika Kiyono.

”One of the many beauties of fashion is really how we use it to communicate not only about ourselves as individuals, but also about the times that we’re living in. It’s really one of the most powerful vehicles for storytelling that we have. My hope in joining the team is to really continue to amplify the existing narrative, as well as to help tell untold stories as well and really share them with as wide an audience as possible,” Fizer said. “Fashion is so relatable in many ways so [I’m interested in] really finding opportunities to tell stories that will resonate with everyone. There is something for everyone to discover and to learn about fashion. We can all see ourselves in parts of it.”

With the new year approaching, the Costume Institute team is already “well underway,” working on the second-part of its double-barreled exhibition that debuted in September with “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” Next up is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” which opens on May 5 in the period rooms of the American Wing. Both shows run through Sept. 5. Having hosted a Met Gala last fall, the museum is planning for the upcoming one in May. Fizer said, “There are lots of exciting things coming up. I can’t believe how quickly May will be here.”

Fizer has been spending a lot of time with Bolton and his incredible team to get “really caught up-to-speed with everything for Part Two. I’m very much looking forward to and, beyond that, looking for opportunities to highlight the incredible expertise and passion that Andrew [Bolton] and the entire Costume Institute team bring to the work that they do,” she said. “I’m truly overjoyed.”

