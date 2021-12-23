Tennis-Murray handed wild card in Australian Open main draw

Former England captain Ray Illingworth has died at the age of 89.Illingworth, who led England to a 2-0 Ashes series victory in Australia in 1970-71, had been undergoing radiotherapy for esophageal cancer.Illingworth, who enjoyed a hugely successful domestic career with Yorkshire and Leicestershire played 61 Tests for England between 1958 and 1973, scoring 1,836 runs at an average of 23.24 and claiming 122 wickets at 31.20.He captained England 31 times, winning 12 of those matches.The thoughts of everyone at the ECB are with the friends and family of former England captain, head coach and chair of selectors Ray Illingworth.—...
