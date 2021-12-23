DEEMO For Switch Version 1.12 Update Now Available, Adds 18 Songs

Before the gods set foot on Olympus, the titans held dominion. Fearful of his fated doom at the hands of his progeny, the titan Cronus unwittingly set in motion a rebellion fomented by his son Zeus. The Titanomachy, a final clash between titan and god, saw the ascension of the gods and the damnation of the titans to the depths of Hades. All that is, save Atlas, forever condemned to bear the weight of the sky and all its stars upon his weary shoulders. The Greeks considered him to be the father of astronomy and the first star charts, providing the vital navigational ability which allowed the Greeks to prosper across the shores of the Mediterranean. His name persists even into the modern day as the word for a collection of maps, charting the sphere he is popularly depicted as carrying on his shoulders.

