Monroe Township, PA

Township approves $1.3M budget with no tax hike

By Marcia Moore mmoore@dailyitem.com
The Daily Item
 4 days ago

MONROE TWP. — The Monroe Township Supervisors approved a $1,313,115 spending plan with no tax increase for 2022.

The budget was unanimously passed by Supervisors Dean Davis, Steve Paige and David Heimbach on Tuesday.

The township is carrying over a $4.3 million fund balance, including a $2.1 general fund cash reserve available for unexpected expenses.

Tuesday's public meeting marked Davis' last as a supervisor after serving for 22 years on the Snyder County municipal board.

— MARCIA MOORE

