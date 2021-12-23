Township approves $1.3M budget with no tax hike
MONROE TWP. — The Monroe Township Supervisors approved a $1,313,115 spending plan with no tax increase for 2022.
The budget was unanimously passed by Supervisors Dean Davis, Steve Paige and David Heimbach on Tuesday.
The township is carrying over a $4.3 million fund balance, including a $2.1 general fund cash reserve available for unexpected expenses.
Tuesday's public meeting marked Davis' last as a supervisor after serving for 22 years on the Snyder County municipal board.
— MARCIA MOORE
Comments / 0