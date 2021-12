MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was another day of canceled flights and stranded travelers, due in large part to the highly contagious omicron variant. Delta, United, JetBlue and American Airlines pointed to staff sick with COVID-19. Airlines had already cancelled hundreds of flights on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, and more than 50 flights have already been canceled Monday. “It actually cancelled while we were in line to check in,” said traveler Tamera Robinson. On Christmas, Florida broke its own record for the highest number of daily cases that record set the day before, on Christmas Eve. Los Angeles saw a 300% rise in new COVID...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO