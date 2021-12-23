ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Price

Lots of travelers expected at Bradley, on the roads for Christmas

By Susan Danseyar, Journal Inquirer
Hartford Business
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the holidays arriving and a strong desire to travel among many who stayed home last year, Bradley International Airport and AAA are expecting a large number of people to hit the roads and take to the skies. Those hoping for a white Christmas might get their wish —...

www.hartfordbusiness.com

Comments / 0

Related
johnnyjet.com

Why Some Doctors Will Never Fly Southwest Airlines Again

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I know Southwest Airlines (SWA) used to be the favorite airline of so many travelers because they offer two free checked bags, no ridiculous change fees and their flight attendants have always been fun to fly with. However, it seems times are changing for many, including me.
LIFESTYLE
Orlando Sentinel

Christmas prayers answered for some air travelers at Orlando airport, not others as COVID infections rise

As COVID infections soared to near record levels and holiday flights were grounded, Rebecca Hunter figured she’d need wings and prayer if her extended family of 11 was going to make it to Orlando from California and Utah in time for a cruise she began planning more than a year ago. ”I prayed a whole lot,” said Hunter, 49, of Utah “I prayed no one got COVID. I prayed no one’s flight got ...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
WEHT/WTVW

Flight cancellations snarl holiday plans for thousands

NEW YORK (AP) — Airlines continued to cancel hundreds of flights Saturday because of staffing issues tied to COVID-19, disrupting holiday celebrations during one of the busiest travel times of the year. FlightAware, a flight-tracking website, noted nearly 1,000 canceled flights entering, leaving or inside the U.S. Saturday, up from 690 flights scrapped on Friday. Over 250 more flights were already […]
LIFESTYLE
CBS Boston

Hundreds More Flights Canceled Across Country On Christmas Day

BOSTON (CBS) — The holiday flight cancellations continued on Christmas Day. United, Delta and JetBlue were among the airlines canceling another 900 flights on Saturday, CBS News reports, as a surge of Omicron COVID-19 cases caused staffing shortages. The cancellations come as the TSA confirms that air travel has returned to pre-pandemic levels. According to FlightAware, there were at least 80 cancellations at Logan Airport on Christmas. “The nationwide spike in Omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation,” a United Airlines spokesperson told CBS News in a statement. “As a result, we’ve unfortunately had to cancel some flights and are notifying impacted customers in advance of them coming to the airport.” Delta canceled more than 300 flights, according to FlightAware statistics. “Delta teams have exhausted all options and resources — including rerouting and substitutions of aircraft and crews to cover scheduled flying,” the airline said in a statement Thursday. Health experts tell WBZ-TV that airline passengers are more likely to get COVID because of the Omicron variant. If people must travel, they are urged not to take their mask off during the flight at all if possible.
LIFESTYLE
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Travelers Take To The Skies On Christmas Day As COVID Surge Impacts Flights Nationwide

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Christmas is finally here, and some folks decided to wait until Saturday to take flight at Philadelphia International Airport. Lines moved along smoothly at TSA as travelers prepared to spend the holiday in the sky. “This is my third time traveling on Christmas Day, and every time it’s been like this. It’s been alright,” Tommy Richardson of Fort Lauderdale said. Air travel is up 60% from this time last year. During the 2021 Christmas holiday, about 925,000 people will fly in and out of Philadelphia international. Sisters Hazel Cross and Maggie Sheldon just spent a week with family and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Bradley#Caa
fox10phoenix.com

Final countdown: last-minute travelers hitting the road ahead of Christmas

PHOENIX - Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport is bustling, with travelers either heading home for the holidays, or heading to Arizona to escape the cold. On the night of Dec. 23, just before Christmas Eve, the airport was packed with travelers, and not many flights were canceled or delayed. "My family's...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
NWS
WHO 13

Flight cancellations drag on as airlines short-staffed

NEW YORK (AP) — Airlines continued to cancel hundreds of flights Saturday as staffing issues tied to COVID-19 disrupted holiday celebrations during one of the busiest travel times of the year. FlightAware, a flight-tracking website, noted 941 flights entering, leaving or inside the U.S. canceled Saturday, up from 690 Friday. Over 200 more flights were already canceled for Sunday. FlightAware […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Boston

Travel Woes Continue As More Flights Are Canceled At Logan Airport, Across The County

BOSTON (CBS) — It’s a busy weekend of travel as people try to get home after the holiday, and once again on Sunday, air travelers faced cancelations. At Logan Airport, there were 53 canceled flights and more than 170 experienced delays, according to FlightAware. Major carriers have canceled about 700 flights around the country due to winter weather and staff calling out sick from coronavirus. Hundreds of flights were canceled on Christmas and Christmas Eve as well due to the Omicron variant.  
TRAVEL
WALA-TV FOX10

Christmas travel rush in full swing at Mobile Regional Airport and on the roads

MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- Millions of Americans are on the move this week packing our nation’s airports including right here in Mobile. It was just before 5 AM on Thursday, two days before Christmas, at Mobile Regional Airport, about an hour before the first flight of the day and the line for security was building.
CBS Chicago

Thousands Of Flights Cancelled Over Christmas Weekend; Cancellations And Delays Continue Monday As Employees Call In Sick Due To Omicron

CHICAGO (CBS) — With no way home and thousands of flights canceled from coast to coast over the holiday weekend, many travelers were still stuck at airports as airline employees are calling in sick because of Omicron. According to the flight-tracking website FlightAware, more than 16,000 flights were delayed worldwide on Sunday, including more than 7,000 within, into, or out of the U.S. More than 3,200 flights were cancelled, including more than 1,500 within, into, or out of the United States. That comes on the heels of nearly 1,700 flights cancelled on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day combined. Problems continued Monday morning, with more...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy