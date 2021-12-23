ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

8 ways to better your finances in 2022

By Shannon Fromma
Times Union
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you spend too much this holiday season? If the sight of your credit card balance is scarier than political chatter at the Christmas dinner table or Aunt Sue’s mysterious homemade fruitcake, take a breath. As we approach the end of another year, the calendar shift is a...

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Bureaus#Contentment#Credit Card#Americans#Fidelity Investments#Wallethub
hawaiinewsnow.com

SmartMoney Monday: Planning your finances for the new year

Keke Vasquez-Tamalii explains why he used a particular shade of blue for one of the characters' hair. There are two new "instant books" out — non-fiction on topics from the day's headlines, written and published so fast, we're still talking about the story when the book comes out. What's...
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Times Union

Need financial peace of mind? Set a financial resolution for the new year

(BPT) - Americans are feeling more hopeful about the upcoming year, at least when it comes to their finances. This year, more than 62% of Americans feel optimistic about the future despite the unknown, which includes concerns about inflation and rising costs. In addition, 72% are confident they'll be in a better financial position in 2022, according to Fidelity Investments' 2022 New Year's Financial Resolutions study. Among the next generation, those ages 18-35, this number is even higher, at 81%.
BUSINESS
SmartAsset

How to Invest Your Inheritance

When a loved one passes away, you may receive an inheritance. This money is a token of the person’s appreciation for you and often represents a lifetime of savings. When you’ve received a large sum of money, there is a … Continue reading → The post How to Invest Your Inheritance appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
PERSONAL FINANCE
TMZ.com

Truebill Makes It Easy To Take Control Of Your Finances

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page. Keeping track of your finances is hard work ... but it doesn’t have to be!. Introducing Truebill, the app that empowers you to save more, spend less, see everything, and take back control of your financial life!
TECHNOLOGY
hermoney.com

The 5 Easiest Ways To Build Your Credit Score

Consider these 5 bullet-proof ways to build your credit score, whether you're starting from scratch or just looking to bump up that number. Picture it: The many commercials you’ve seen about building your credit score and/or getting a free credit score report from sources like CreditKarma has finally become a reality. You need to see what your credit score is so that you can buy a house or a car, and you’re not quite sure what the complete picture will be. The truth is, you might need help building it. Whether you just started building your credit or your credit took a hit in the past, don’t despair if you need to take out a loan sooner rather than later. There is hope, but best of all, there are simple action steps you can take to raise your number and lower your stress.
PERSONAL FINANCE
CNBC

6 ways to clean up your finances so you can start 2022 on stronger footing

The new year is right around the corner, which means it may be time to start thinking about how you see your finances panning out next year. But before you can do that, you may want to think about wrapping up a few loose ends from this year's financial activities. Doing this now can help you get a strong start on your goals come January.
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy