8 ways to better your finances in 2022

Consider these 5 bullet-proof ways to build your credit score, whether you're starting from scratch or just looking to bump up that number. Picture it: The many commercials you’ve seen about building your credit score and/or getting a free credit score report from sources like CreditKarma has finally become a reality. You need to see what your credit score is so that you can buy a house or a car, and you’re not quite sure what the complete picture will be. The truth is, you might need help building it. Whether you just started building your credit or your credit took a hit in the past, don’t despair if you need to take out a loan sooner rather than later. There is hope, but best of all, there are simple action steps you can take to raise your number and lower your stress.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 6 DAYS AGO