NBA’s choice to put profits over its COVID-ravaged product leaving fans with coal in their basketball stockings
Sign up here to get Beyond the Back Page delivered to your inbox each weekday morning.
Christmas is always one of the NBA’s banner days of the year.
Five showdowns filled with the game’s brightest superstars and juicy storylines. The slate for Saturday looked like no exception, including:
Trae Young, the villain, returning to Madison Square Garden in a playoff rematch against the Knicks
Comments / 0