ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA’s choice to put profits over its COVID-ravaged product leaving fans with coal in their basketball stockings

By Greg Joyce
NYPost
NYPost
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J1cs3_0dURSO3p00
Getty Images

Sign up here to get Beyond the Back Page delivered to your inbox each weekday morning.

Christmas is always one of the NBA’s banner days of the year.

Five showdowns filled with the game’s brightest superstars and juicy storylines. The slate for Saturday looked like no exception, including:

Trae Young, the villain, returning to Madison Square Garden in a playoff rematch against the Knicks

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Kobe Bryant Didn't Talk To Anyone For 2 Weeks After Michael Jordan Told Him: "You Could Wear The Shoes But Never Fill Them"

It is a well-known fact that Michael Jordan had an unmatched mentality when it came to proving his superiority to other players. There are countless stories about Jordan leaving NBA players speechless after interacting with him. But is there any other player whose mentality is simply too much for others? Yes, you guessed it right; we are talking about Kobe Bryant.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trae Young
FanSided

NBA Trades: 2 blockbuster Anthony Davis trades to fix the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have been struggling mightily this season. They are currently under .500 and look like they could be fighting to reach the play-in by year’s end. As of now, they are on a five-game losing streak. This is the first time LeBron James has lost five games in a row in his entire career so far.
NBA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

WNBA star Candace Parker announces wife expecting child

WNBA star Candace Parker announced in an Instagram post that her wife is expecting their first child together. Tuesday’s post by Parker, 35, a two-time WNBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medal winner, also congratulated Anna Petrakova, 37, on their two-year wedding anniversary, which is believed to be the first time she has publicly addressed her marriage on social media, ESPN reported.
CELEBRITIES
Laredo Morning Times

Knicks' Kemba Walker Sells Massachusetts Mansion 2 Years After Buying It

Just two years after purchasing a 1.5-acre lot of land to build a sprawling 9,592-square-foot home, former Boston Celtics point guard Kemba Walker has sold his mansion in Brookline, MA. The three-time NBA All-Star closed on the property at 37 Sears Road on Oct. 26 for an undisclosed amount, according...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Madison Square Garden#Ravaged
ClutchPoints

Report: Lakers make decision on Isaiah Thomas

The Los Angeles Lakers will not sign guard Isaiah Thomas to a second 10-day contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Thomas reportedly has interest from other teams as he hits the market again. The Lakers recently signed Thomas as they try to navigate a tough season...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy