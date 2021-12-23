ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quidel buying Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in $6 billion deal

By Steve Gelsi
 4 days ago
Quidel Corp.

QDEL,

-17.35%

said Thursday it agreed to acquire Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings Plc

OCDX,

+6.92%

for $24.68 per share of common stock in cash and newly issued shares in the combined company. The price amounts to a 25% premium over Ortho's closing price on Wednesday and an equity value of about $6 billion. Ortho shareholders will receive $7.14 in cash per common share and 0.1055 shares of common stock in the combined company for each Ortho common share. Ortho shareholders will own about 38% of the combined company. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2022. Quidel shares fell 12% to $146 in premarket trades, while Ortho Clinical shares rallied about 10% to $21.75.

