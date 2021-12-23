ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
With Rising Pandemic Cases-Some Colleges Delay Spring Semester

iheart.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSalve Regina University in Newport is delaying the start of the spring semester by one week because of coronavirus concerns.Classes at Salve will...

newsradiori.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Kokomo Perspective

South Suburban College pushes back start of spring semester

SOUTH HOLLAND — South Suburban College students will get an extended holiday break, it was announced Monday. SSC's spring semester, formerly scheduled to start on Jan. 10, now will begin Jan. 18, according to a statement. The college's leadership team decided on the change at a Dec. 9 meeting...
SOUTH HOLLAND, IL
Nashville Business Journal

College campuses across the US react as Omicron variant threatens spring semester

Already, a handful of campuses, including Harvard University, Emerson College in Boston, Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, DePaul University in Chicago, the College of New Jersey and Stanford University in California and are transitioning some January operations and courses to remote formats while other schools consider such a move. ©...
EVANSTON, IL
wbrz.com

Tulane University delaying start of spring semester by one week

NEW ORLEANS - Tulane University, citing a surge of COVID-19 cases, has pushed back the start of the spring semester by a week. The university rescheduled the first day of classes to Jan. 25 for undergraduate students. Graduate programs may have different schedules. Students moving onto campus will also have...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
abc23.com

PSU Spring Semester Plans

Safety is on the minds of Penn State officials as they begin making plans for the upcoming spring semester. President Eric Barron said the university plans to begin the semester in person but is considering starting remotely if coronavirus numbers and hospitalizations remain high. Penn State will provide an update...
phillyvoice.com

Omicron leads Philly colleges and universities re-tool plans for spring semester

With the omicron variant quickly ripping through college campuses across the nation, some institutions of higher education in Philly have amended their plans for when school starts again after the holidays. Many schools are requiring students, staff and faculty to be "fully vaccinated," although there's some disagreement among schools as...
krcrtv.com

Several colleges, universities tighten restrictions for spring semester

WASHINGTON (TND) — Many colleges and universities are shifting to virtual classes for the spring semester, as omicron cases climb. But one college in Boston is enforcing a new, strict policy to curb the spread. Emerson College just issued a "stay in room directive" for returning students next month....
cilfm.com

SIU changes spring semester COVID-19 protocol amid surge in cases

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – The recent spike in new cases of COVID-19 has caused SIU to change their plans for the spring semester. Classes will still start as planned on January 10, but upon returning to campus, all students and employees, including those that are fully vaccinated, will be tested for COVID-19. Following the first test, only those that are unvaccinated will be required to test weekly. Masks will still be required in shared indoor spaces.
CARBONDALE, IL
1470 WMBD

BU will start the spring semester in-person

PEORIA, Ill. — With concerns about the spread of the Omicron variant, some Illinois colleges and universities are switching back to remote learning temporarily after the holidays. Bradley University is not one of them. BU Spokesperson Renee Charles says the university will continue to monitor the COVID-19 landscape, and...
PEORIA, IL
WCJB

Administrators are being asked by the Faculty Union at the University of Florida to start the spring semester online due to the rise in COVID cases

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Faculty Union at the University of Florida is asking administrators to start the spring semester online due to a rise in covid cases. Union President Paul Ortiz sent a letter to UF President Kent Fuchs urging the university to take action to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant.
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Newport Daily News

Salve Regina to postpone spring semester by a week as COVID cases rise

NEWPORT — Salve Regina University announced on Wednesday it is delaying the start of the spring semester by a week as COVID cases continue to rise. "Throughout the course of this pandemic, our decisions have been driven by our commitment to maintaining the health and vitality of our community, upholding academic integrity, preserving a quality mercy education and protecting the transformative opportunities offered through a residential experience," Salve Regina said in a message to the university community.
NEWPORT, RI
CBS Baltimore

University of Maryland Students Need To Show Negative COVID Test, Wear KN95 Masks To Class

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — When students return to the University of Maryland College Park campus for classes between Jan. 3 and 21, they will have to show a negative COVID-19 test before their first in-person class and will have to wear KN95 masks in class amid a surge in cases, according to an email from President Darryll J. Pines and Jennifer King Rice, senior vice president and provost. “These measures are subject to change, depending on evolving COVID-19 conditions. Decisions about potential additional measures in advance of the spring semester will be made in early January,” they wrote. Normal campus operations will continue throughout January, and staff members are expected to maintain their work schedules. Flexible work arrangements, including telework, may be implemented and some classes will be online to reduce the number of people on campus, according to the email. They also asked all students, staff and faculty to get their booster shot.    
COLLEGE PARK, MD

