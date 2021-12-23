ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alderson, WV

New Years Eve fireworks planned in Alderson

By Tyler Barker
 4 days ago
ALDERSON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – What better way to say goodbye to an old year and hello to a new one than fireworks! Sponsored by Alderson Main Street and the Town of Alderson and performed by the Alderson Volunteer Fire Department, a fireworks display can be seen at 9:00 p.m. on New Year’s Eve from the Alderson Memorial Bridge.

Supported by a grant from a local foundation, this family-friendly event allows family units to be outside and distance. There are plans for a couple of fire pits and some hot dogs, popcorn, and baked goods for sale. Proceeds benefit a woman who has cancer.

There is plenty of parking in the historic business district on the Monroe County side of Alderson and in the parking lot of the Visitors Center/Fruits of Labor Café on the Greenbrier County side. It is only a short walk to the Alderson Memorial Bridge.

If the weather is rainy or snowy, the fireworks will be cancelled. Please check the Alderson Main Street facebook page for the latest information. https://www.facebook.com/Alderson-Main-Street-594432723925664/

Outgoing Main Street President Judy Lohmeyer said, “What better way to end my tenure as president than fireworks! Please come and enjoy them!”

