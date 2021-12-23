The Best Prime Rib Anywhere Is 45 Minutes Away

Victorian carolers will entertain diners nightly at Lawry’s through Dec. 24. For those who choose to dine at home, Lawry’s is offering a family-style holiday prime rib feast in three different sizes for takeout and delivery. Dinner for four is $229 and includes Lawry’s salad with vintage dressing ––creamed spinach, creamed corn, mashed potatoes, gravy, au jus, whipped cream, horseradish, sourdough bread and Yorkshire pudding. On Dec. 28-29, the Ohio State University and University of Utah football teams will feast on prime rib and Lawry’s tableside salad during the annual Beef Bowl. Other special guests include Tournament of Roses officials and the Rose Queen Nadia Chung and her royal court. 100 La Cienega Blvd., (310)652-2827.
Comments / 0