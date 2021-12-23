ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

The Best Prime Rib Anywhere Is 45 Minutes Away

By Clay Moden
96.1 The Breeze
96.1 The Breeze
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Love prime rib? You HAVE to take a ride and check out the prime rib that is available at Zollinger's South Dayton Hotel!. There are some hidden gems in Western New York and Zollinger's South Dayton Hotel, is truly one of them. Not only do you get amazing service from the...

961thebreeze.com

Comments / 0

Related
96.1 The Breeze

10 Places For The Best Steak Hoagie In WNY

They're called subs, bombers, and hoagies. But whatever you call them, when you're looking for the best steak hoagie, you might want to try one of these places. Steak hoagies are incredible if they're done right. Everyone likes them for different reasons. Most love it when they are loaded with juicy steak. Are you the kind of person that loves them loaded with cheese? Are you a peppers and onions kind of person? Maybe it's the way the bun is toasted...or not toasted at all so that you can soak up all those incredible steak juices. Banana peppers or no banana peppers?
RESTAURANTS
wichitabyeb.com

Time for some prime rib at B&C Barbeque

I’ve been craving some prime rib and one place I haven’t ever had it at was B&C Barbeque. It’s available all day Friday until 9 p.m. and after 5 p.m. on Saturday. While the restaurant is uber popular for their buffet, I decided to pass on the all-you-can-eat affair and check out the weekend prime rib special.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
ABC 4

Five star garlic and herb crusted prime rib

Want a prime rib that will make your taste buds dance? Maggie Faber has the best recipe and all the tips on how to cook it to five-star perfection. 1-2 teaspoons Aleppo pepper or crushed red pepper flakes. 3 Tablespoons each fresh rosemary and sage, chopped. 3 Tablespoons fresh garlic,...
RECIPES
Sheridan Press

Prime rib roast

There is nothing fancy going on here. This recipe has been handed down from generation to generation in my family — and I’m sure many other families as well. It is as simple as it gets and almost impossible to mess up. The only hard pill to swallow is dropping that much cash on one slab of beef. That is even more true if it is your first time making a rib roast. Follow this recipe and you will have a prime time winner on your hands, no doubt.
RECIPES
96.1 The Breeze

30 Pizza Places In Western New York That We Miss So Much [LIST]

Living in Buffalo, it's easy to forget just how lucky we are to have so many amazing pizzerias. In fact, Western New York has pretty much more pizza places than most anywhere in the country per capita and many of them serve up some outstanding Buffalo-style pizza. There's something extra...
The Kitchn

The Best Way to Reheat Prime Rib So It Doesn’t Dry Out

You don’t need an excuse to treat yourself, but the holiday season is definitely a great opportunity for special meals. Enter: the prime rib. Although this cut of beef, also called standing rib roast, is available at most butcher shops and even some grocery stores, for many of us it remains an order-out or once-a-year indulgence. But whether you’ve enjoyed your prime rib at a restaurant or in your own dining room, this is a pricey cut of meat you won’t want to waste an ounce of. Which brings us to the meat of the matter: What’s the best way to reheat prime rib?
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Underwood
wgnradio.com

How to cook restaurant-quality prime rib at home

While turkey rules the Thanksgiving table, prime rib is the choice for many Americans at Christmas. Turning out a restaurant quality meal just got easier thanks to longtime Catch 35 chef Eddie Sweeney. He tells Steve Alexander in Part 1 what steps to take, from selecting the cut at the meat counter to roasting it to perfection in your home oven. And, in Part 2, how to prepare au jus and/or Demi-glace, and horseradish sauce.
RECIPES
bayoubeatnews.com

Enjoy a 5-star meal in your home with this Restaurant-Style Prime Rib

Whether you’re having an at-home date night, or just want something fancy for dinner, our friends at Cooking Professionally have got you covered with this Restaurant-Style Prime Rib recipe. Ingredients. • 1 (14-pound) roast-ready prime rib roast, ribs cut off and tied to roast. • 3/4 cup all-purpose flour.
RECIPES
WGN TV

Lunchbreak: Steak Prime Rib

The day before serving, clean and trim the ribeye, reserve approximately 1lb of fat for your Au Jus. Place your ribeye on a tray lined cookie sheet. Liberally season on all sides with salt and pepper, Pat slightly to get it to stick to the meat. Put the beef in...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prime Rib#Anywhere Is#The Most Beautiful#Liquor Store#The Week Of#Food Drink#The South Dayton Hotel#Amish Country
beverlypress.com

Deck the Halls at Lawry’s The Prime Rib

Victorian carolers will entertain diners nightly at Lawry’s through Dec. 24. For those who choose to dine at home, Lawry’s is offering a family-style holiday prime rib feast in three different sizes for takeout and delivery. Dinner for four is $229 and includes Lawry’s salad with vintage dressing ––creamed spinach, creamed corn, mashed potatoes, gravy, au jus, whipped cream, horseradish, sourdough bread and Yorkshire pudding. On Dec. 28-29, the Ohio State University and University of Utah football teams will feast on prime rib and Lawry’s tableside salad during the annual Beef Bowl. Other special guests include Tournament of Roses officials and the Rose Queen Nadia Chung and her royal court. 100 La Cienega Blvd., (310)652-2827.
RESTAURANTS
Golf.com

The secret to making perfect prime rib, according to a Michelin-star chef

1. Go with bone-in You could always buy boneless, but, Syhabout says, a bone-in cut yields juicier, more flavorful meat. It also produces more drippings, and there’s no such thing as having too much of that. While you’ll want to go with high-quality meat, don’t bother spending extra on designer beef like Wagyu, Syhabout says, as the expensive, richly marbled beef will wind up cooking down into a fatty mess.
OAKLAND, CA
Central Illinois Proud

Chef Mark showcases Christmas roast of prime rib roast with fig sauce pt. 1

Chef Mark showcases Christmas roast of prime rib roast with fig sauce pt. 1. Chef Mark showcases Christmas roast of prime rib roast with fig sauce pt. 1. Keeping the Guiness and good times flowing: two local Irish pubs celebrate anniversaries. Local non-profit organizations experiencing challenges and successes this holiday...
PEORIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Popculture

McDonald's Brings Back an Odd Burger for the Holidays

McDonald's lovers looking for a unique menu item should look into traveling to Japan, where the Gracoro Burger is back on the menu this winter. The patty is actually a croquette filled with shrimp and macaroni in a creamy white sauce, all packed into a crispy-friend panko shell. This item is surely one of the most peculiar on the fast-food chain's menu.
RESTAURANTS
KTVU FOX 2

GLIDE serves up 3,000 lbs. of prime rib for Christmas Eve

SAN FRANCISCO - Hundreds of guests filed through San Francisco’s Tenderloin on Friday to enjoy a Christmas Eve tradition – the annual prime rib luncheon at Glide Memorial Church. "It’s an enormous gift," said Larry Harding, who’s homeless but recently got a new job and is working to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Fox News

Smoked prime rib roast that will melt in your mouth this Christmas

Just because it’s winter, doesn’t mean you can’t do some quality grilling. More specifically, it’s time to befriend the outdoor pellet grill (aka a pellet smoker or a Traeger for the popular maker of such grills) to make your new favorite prime rib roast recipe. No outdoor pellet grill? You can also make it in an oven with the same directions.
RECIPES
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo NY
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://961thebreeze.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy