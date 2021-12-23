Griddle maker Blackstone is going public via merger with SPAC in deal valued at $900 million

Blackstone Products, a maker of outdoor griddle cooking appliances, said Thursday it's going public via a merger with special-purpose acquisition corporation Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co.

in a deal with a pro forma enterprise value of $900 million. Once the deal closes, the new company will be named Blackstone Products Inc. and will trade on Nasdaq under the ticker "BLKS." The new company will have about $95 million in proceeds from the SPAC, including a $31 million private investment in public equity, or PIPE. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022. Blackstone launched its first griddle design in 2008 with its core 36-inch griddle, the companies said in a joint statement. The company has about an 80% share of the U.S. at-home outdoor griddle market, they said, and its products are sold at retailers including Walmart

, Lowe's

and on Amazon

.