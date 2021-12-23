ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Molecular features of primary hepatic undifferentiated carcinoma

By Jia-Huei Tsai
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe clinicopathological and molecular characteristics of primary hepatic undifferentiated carcinoma are poorly defined. It is speculated that primary hepatic undifferentiated carcinoma develops in the setting of preceding primary hepatic carcinoma. We investigated 14 primary hepatic undifferentiated carcinomas through targeted next-generation sequencing and immunohistochemistry. A panel of genes commonly mutated in primary...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

XDeathDB: a visualization platform for cell death molecular interactions

Lots of cell death initiator and effector molecules, signalling pathways and subcellular sites have been identified as key mediators in both cell death processes in cancer. The XDeathDB visualization platform provides a comprehensive cell death and their crosstalk resource for deciphering the signaling network organization of interactions among different cell death modes associated with 1461 cancer types and COVID-19, with an aim to understand the molecular mechanisms of physiological cell death in disease and facilitate systems-oriented novel drug discovery in inducing cell deaths properly. Apoptosis, autosis, efferocytosis, ferroptosis, immunogenic cell death, intrinsic apoptosis, lysosomal cell death, mitotic cell death, mitochondrial permeability transition, necroptosis, parthanatos, and pyroptosis related to 12 cell deaths and their crosstalk can be observed systematically by the platform. Big data for cell death gene-disease associations, gene-cell death pathway associations, pathway-cell death mode associations, and cell death-cell death associations is collected by literature review articles and public database from iRefIndex, STRING, BioGRID, Reactom, Pathway's commons, DisGeNET, DrugBank, and Therapeutic Target Database (TTD). An interactive webtool, XDeathDB, is built by web applications with R-Shiny, JavaScript (JS) and Shiny Server Iso. With this platform, users can search specific interactions from vast interdependent networks that occur in the realm of cell death. A multilayer spectral graph clustering method that performs convex layer aggregation to identify crosstalk function among cell death modes for a specific cancer. 147 hallmark genes of cell death could be observed in detail in these networks. These potential druggable targets are displayed systematically and tailoring networks to visualize specified relations is available to fulfil user-specific needs. Users can access XDeathDB for free at https://pcm2019.shinyapps.io/XDeathDB/.
HEALTH
onclive.com

Molecular Testing in Early and Advanced NSCLC

Solange Peters, MD, PhD: In looking at the EGFR [epidermal growth factor receptor] mutation testing, which was the first oncogene corresponding with this definition of oncogene addiction of driver. the testing algorithm is quite clear in the fact that it defines an EGFR mutation to be looked for in all patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, which is not of squamous histological subtype. The squamous histological subtype has to be firmly defined to prevent the pathologist to look for EGFR mutation. All metastatic patients with non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer metastatic disease should be tested. This is usually done today by NGS [next-generation sequencing] in many countries, but still in Europe, only half to 60% of patients receive NGS testing. For the other patients, it can be targeted panels or even on EGFR that is analyzed. The main point of discussion today is to know how to implement testing beyond the metastatic setting. How or when should we implement EGFR testing when it is about the curated intent scenario and early disease. The data from the ADAURA trial, and provided that the institutions consent to consider osimertinib [Tagrisso] as an adjuvant treatment, can be analyzed. The main bottleneck is the reimbursement most of the time, thereafter the centers have to get organized to test for EGFR mutation in early disease. This is far from being implemented everywhere. In my institution, we have a reflex testing, which requires all patients coming with a non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer to be tested by NGS. This points out genes for all the drivers which may be recognized, as well as for PD-L1 [programmed death-ligand 1]. This is respective of the state of disease, and the pathologist is blinded to the stage when testing. I know this is not the case everywhere. There are places and countries where the reimbursement of testing is only covered by metastatic disease and there are real efforts to establish testing in early stage. Testing may be at the time of surgery to check all patients who might receive adjuvant osimertinib, would be tested for EGFR mutation. This is only if they are reimbursed and accessible. That’s really a new challenge.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Toripalimab Added to Chemotherapy Extends PFS in Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma

Results from the phase 3 JUPITER-02 trial show that oncologists can extend progression-free survival in patients with nasopharyngeal carcinoma by adding toripalimab to chemotherapy. Adding the PD-1 monoclonal antibody toripalimab to standard chemotherapy for patients with nasopharyngeal carcinoma boosted progression-free survival (PFS) compared to chemotherapy alone in the phase 3...
CANCER
Nature.com

GPR120 induces regulatory dendritic cells by inhibiting HK2-dependent glycolysis to alleviate fulminant hepatic failure

Fulminant hepatic failure (FHF) is a potentially fatal liver disease that is associated with intrahepatic infiltration of inflammatory cells. As the receptor of polyunsaturated long chain fatty acids, GPR120 can regulate cell differentiation, proliferation, metabolism, and immune response. However, whether GPR120 is involved in FHF remains unknown. Using Propionibacterium acnes (P. acnes)-primed, LPS-induced FHF in mice, we found that interference with GPR120 activity using pharmacological agonist attenuated the severity of the liver injury and mortality of FHF in mice, while a lack of GPR120 exacerbated the disease. GPR120 activation potently alleviated FHF and led to decreased T helper (Th) 1 cell response and expansion of regulatory T cells (Tregs). Interestingly, GPR120 agonist didn't directly target T cells, but dramatically induced a distinct population of CD11c+MHC IIlowCD80lowCD86low regulatory DCs in the livers of FHF mice. GPR120 was found to restrict HIF-1Î±-dependent glycolysis. The augmented HIF-1Î± stabilization caused by GPR120 antagonism or deletion could be attenuated by the inhibition of ERK or by the activation of AMPK. Through the analysis of the clinical FHF, we further confirmed the activation of GPR120 was negatively associated with the severity in patients. Our findings indicated that GPR120 activation has therapeutic potential in FHF. Strategies to target GPR120 using agonists or free fatty acids (FFAs) may represent a novel approach to FHF treatment.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Research and resource needs for understanding host immune responses to SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19 vaccines during aging

On 16 and 17 March 2021, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the National Institute of Aging convened a virtual workshop to discuss developments in SARS-CoV-2 research pertaining to immune responses in older adults, COVID-19 vaccines in both aged animals and older individuals, and to gain some perspective on the critical knowledge gaps that need addressing to establish scientific priorities for future research studies.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Association of genetic polymorphisms in IL-23R and IL-17A with the susceptibility to IgA nephropathy in a Chinese Han population

IgA Nephropathy (IgAN) is one of the most common causes of chronic kidney damage worldwide. Identifying new genetic factors associated with IgAN risk is of invaluable importance. To explore the association between polymorphisms of IL-23R and IL-17A and the susceptibility of IgAN, 164 IgAN patients and 192 healthy controls were genotyped for five SNPs in a Chinese Han population. A comparative analysis between genotype distributions, clinical indexes and pathological grades in the IgAN patients was also performed. The GG genotype and a G allele of rs7517847 were associated with a decreased IgAN risk (OR: 0.545; 95% CI: 0.299"“0.993; p"‰="‰0.046; OR: 0.730; 95% CI: 0.541"“0.984; p"‰="‰0.039) compared to the TT genotype and T allele respectively. Furthermore, the AA genotype of rs2275913 appeared to reduce the IgAN risk (OR: 0.405; 95% CI: 0.209"“0.786; p"‰="‰0.007) compared to the GG genotype. Consistently, individuals harboring an AA genotype had a lower IgAN risk (OR: 0.380; 95% CI: 0.211"“0.686; p"‰="‰0.001) under the recessive model. Our study demonstrated for the first time the significant associations of rs7517847 in IL-23R and rs2275913 in IL-17A with the risk of IgAN in Chinese Han.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Development and validation of a new scoring system for prognostic prediction of community-acquired pneumonia in older adults

The discriminative power of CURB-65 for mortality in community-acquired pneumonia (CAP) is suspected to decrease with age. However, a useful prognostic prediction model for older patients with CAP has not been established. This study aimed to develop and validate a new scoring system for predicting mortality in older patients with CAP. We recruited two prospective cohorts including patients aged"‰â‰¥"‰65Â years and hospitalized with CAP. In the derivation (n"‰="‰872) and validation cohorts (n"‰="‰1,158), the average age was 82.0 and 80.6Â years and the 30-day mortality rate was 7.6% (n"‰="‰66) and 7.4% (n"‰="‰86), respectively. A new scoring system was developed based on factors associated with 30-day mortality, identified by multivariate analysis in the derivation cohort. This scoring system named CHUBA comprised five variables: confusion, hypoxemia (SpO2"‰â‰¤"‰90% or PaO2"‰â‰¤"‰60Â mmHg), blood urea nitrogen"‰â‰¥"‰30Â mg/dL, bedridden state, and serum albumin level"‰â‰¤"‰3.0Â g/dL. With regard to 30-day mortality, the area under the receiver operating characteristic curve for CURB-65 and CHUBA was 0.672 (95% confidence interval, 0.607"“0.732) and 0.809 (95% confidence interval, 0.751"“0.856; P"‰<"‰0.001), respectively. The effectiveness of CHUBA was statistically confirmed in the external validation cohort. In conclusion, a simpler novel scoring system, CHUBA, was established for predicting mortality in older patients with CAP.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
cancernetwork.com

Metastatic Urothelial Carcinoma: Experience With Maintenance Avelumab

Peter H. O’Donnell, MD, PhD: Now we have our same 68-year-old man, remember he’s got lymph node and lung metastases, the PD-L1 [programmed death-ligand 1] is high, creatinine clearance is at 65, ECOG [Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group performance status] is 2. Indeed, in this case, we’ve got gemcitabine with carboplatin, got 6 cycles, and got a partial response. So here’s the audience question: Would you offer this patient maintenance therapy after his initial treatment? Yes, no, or not sure. Please choose 1. I know we were talking about this a little bit with the panel just now but we want to hear what you all think about offering maintenance therapy to this scenario. All right, so we are getting unanimous votes here that everybody would offer maintenance therapy for this patient. Which drug would you use as the maintenance therapy? This is, again, for the audience. We’ve got 5 choices here: Avelumab [Bavencio], nivolumab [Opdivo], pembrolizumab [Keytruda], atezolizumab [Tecentriq], or durvalumab [Imfinzi]? Please choose 1. It looks like we are getting, again, unanimous here around avelumab as the choice. So following the exact paradigm of the JAVELIN [Bladder] 100 data. We’ll go back to our panel and talk about the expectations here a little bit. So, first, everybody in the audience for the most part was picking avelumab. Maybe we’ll start with Matt, have you had some experience using avelumab for maybe audience members who haven’t had a chance to use it yet? Is there anything we have to look out for? How tolerable is the drug?
CANCER
IFLScience

BioNTech mRNA Cancer Vaccine Recruits First Patient Into Phase 2 Trials

The individualized mRNA cancer vaccine from BioNTech has moved to Phase 2 trials, with a patient from the USA set to receive a dose in the hopes it will prevent recurrence of the stage three colon cancer that he recently survived. Omar Rodriguez, 47 from Texas, will be among the first to receive BioNTech’s patient-specific cancer antigen therapy that targets up to 20 mutations of colorectal cancer – the second deadliest cancer worldwide. It has shown promise in prior Phase 1 trials, inducing an immune cell response – according to an NBC News report.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
2minutemedicine.com

Nivolumab did not improve overall survival in patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma

1. The median overall survival for nivolumab was 16.4 months and for sorafenib was 14.7 months. 2. Patients receiving nivolumab experienced adverse events such as fatigue, pruritus, rash, aspartate aminotransferase increase. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: There has been further investigation on the use of immuno-oncology monotherapy to...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Tritiation of aryl thianthrenium salts with a molecular palladium catalyst

Tritium labelling is a critical tool for investigating the pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic properties of drugs, autoradiography, receptor binding and receptor occupancy studies1. Tritium gas is the preferred source of tritium for the preparation of labelled molecules because it is available in high isotopic purity2. The introduction of tritium labels from tritium gas is commonly achieved by heterogeneous transition-metal-catalysed tritiation of aryl (pseudo)halides. However, heterogeneous catalysts such as palladium supported on carbon operate through a reaction mechanism that also results in the reduction of other functional groups that are prominently featured in pharmaceuticals3. Homogeneous palladium catalysts can react chemoselectively with aryl (pseudo)halides but have not been used for hydrogenolysis reactions because, after required oxidative addition, they cannot split dihydrogen4. Here we report a homogenous hydrogenolysis reaction with a well defined, molecular palladium catalyst. We show how the thianthrene leaving group-which can be introduced selectively into pharmaceuticals by late-stage C"“H functionalization5-differs in its coordinating ability to relevant palladium(II) catalysts from conventional leaving groups to enable the previously unrealized catalysis with dihydrogen. This distinct reactivity combined with the chemoselectivity of a well defined molecular palladium catalyst enables the tritiation of small-molecule pharmaceuticals that contain functionality that may otherwise not be tolerated by heterogeneous catalysts. The tritiation reaction does not require an inert atmosphere or dry conditions and is therefore practical and robust to execute, and could have an immediate impact in the discovery and development of pharmaceuticals.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Mechanisms and modulation of sepsis-induced immune dysfunction in children

Immunologic responses during sepsis vary significantly among patients and evolve over the course of illness. Sepsis has a direct impact on the immune system due to adverse alteration of the production, maturation, function, and apoptosis of immune cells. Dysregulation in both the innate and adaptive immune responses during sepsis leads to a range of phenotypes consisting of both hyperinflammation and immunosuppression that can result in immunoparalysis. In this review, we discuss components of immune dysregulation in sepsis, biomarkers and functional immune assays to aid in immunophenotyping patients, and evolving immunomodulatory therapies. Important research gaps for the future include: (1) Defining how age, host factors including prior exposures, and genetics impact the trajectory of sepsis in children, (2) Developing tools for rapid assessment of immune function in sepsis, and (3) Assessing how evolving pediatric sepsis endotypes respond differently to immunomodulation. Although multiple promising immunomodulatory agents exist or are in development, access to rapid immunophenotyping will be needed to identify which children are most likely to benefit from which therapy. Advancements in the ability to perform multidimensional endotyping will be key to developing a personalized approach to children with sepsis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Molecular switch for addiction behaviour

A molecular switch influences addiction behavior and determines how strong the response to addictive drugs is. A research team at Heidelberg University and the Sorbonne University in Paris (France) made the discovery in mice treated with cocaine. The researchers led by Prof. Dr. Hilmar Bading (Heidelberg) and Prof. Dr. Peter Vanhoutte (Paris) demonstrated that the protein Npas4 regulates the structure and function of nerve cells that control addiction behavior in mice. If the quantity of Npas4 was reduced in an experiment, the animals' response to cocaine was much weaker.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Structural and functional diversity among agonist-bound states of the GLP-1 receptor

Recent advances in G-protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) structural elucidation have strengthened previous hypotheses that multidimensional signal propagation mediated by these receptors depends, in part, on their conformational mobility; however, the relationship between receptor function and static structures is inherently uncertain. Here, we examine the contribution of peptide agonist conformational plasticity to activation of the glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor (GLP-1R), an important clinical target. We use variants of the peptides GLP-1 and exendin-4 (Ex4) to explore the interplay between helical propensity near the agonist N terminus and the ability to bind to and activate the receptor. Cryo-EM analysis of a complex involving an Ex4 analog, the GLP-1R and Gs heterotrimer revealed two receptor conformers with distinct modes of peptide"“receptor engagement. Our functional and structural data, along with molecular dynamics (MD) simulations, suggest that receptor conformational dynamics associated with flexibility of the peptide N-terminal activation domain may be a key determinant of agonist efficacy.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Vaccination at the forefront of the fight against hepatitis B and C

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2021)Cite this article. Vaccination is a key intervention for the elimination of hepatitis B virus (HBV) and hepatitis C virus (HCV) infections to fulfil the WHO's 2030 global elimination goal. Innovations in 2021 promise to curb HBV transmission by reducing mother-to-child transmission and enhancing vaccine immunogenicity in at-risk adult groups. Additionally, an HCV vaccination trial was conducted, and there were also advances in our understanding of the immunology underpinning the lack of protection against HCV reinfection.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Full-bandwidth electrophysiology of seizures and epileptiform activity enabled by flexible graphene microtransistor depth neural probes

Mapping the entire frequency bandwidth of brain electrophysiological signals is of paramount importance for understanding physiological and pathological states. The ability to record simultaneously DC-shifts, infraslow oscillations (<0.1"‰Hz), typical local field potentials (0.1"“80"‰Hz) and higher frequencies (80"“600"‰Hz) using the same recording site would particularly benefit preclinical epilepsy research and could provide clinical biomarkers for improved seizure onset zone delineation. However, commonly used metal microelectrode technology suffers from instabilities that hamper the high fidelity of DC-coupled recordings, which are needed to access signals of very low frequency. In this study we used flexible graphene depth neural probes (gDNPs), consisting of a linear array of graphene microtransistors, to concurrently record DC-shifts and high-frequency neuronal activity in awake rodents. We show here that gDNPs can reliably record and map with high spatial resolution seizures, pre-ictal DC-shifts and seizure-associated spreading depolarizations together with higher frequencies through the cortical laminae to the hippocampus in a mouse model of chemically induced seizures. Moreover, we demonstrate the functionality of chronically implanted devices over 10"‰weeks by recording with high fidelity spontaneous spike-wave discharges and associated infraslow oscillations in a rat model of absence epilepsy. Altogether, our work highlights the suitability of this technology for in vivo electrophysiology research, and in particular epilepsy research, by allowing stable and chronic DC-coupled recordings.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Completing the cancer jigsaw puzzle with single-cell multiomics

Recent advances in single-cell multiomics have provided holistic views of the multifaceted state of a cell and its interaction with the environment. The rapid development of these technologies has offered a unique opportunity to analyse the molecular and cellular heterogeneity in cancer, and could lead to better cancer diagnosis, treatment and prognosis.
CANCER
Nature.com

Modulation of the NLRP3 inflammasome by Sars-CoV-2 Envelope protein

Despite the initial success of some drugs and vaccines targeting COVID-19, understanding the mechanism underlying SARS-CoV-2 disease pathogenesis remains crucial for the development of further approaches to treatment. Some patients with severe Covid-19 experience a cytokine storm and display evidence of inflammasome activation leading to increased levels of IL-1Î² and IL-18; however, other reports have suggested reduced inflammatory responses to Sars-Cov-2. In this study we have examined the effects of the Sars-Cov-2 envelope (E) protein, a virulence factor in coronaviruses, on inflammasome activation and pulmonary inflammation. In cultured macrophages the E protein suppressed inflammasome priming and NLRP3 inflammasome activation. Similarly, in mice transfected with E protein and treated with poly(I:C) to simulate the effects of viral RNA, the E protein, in an NLRP3-dependent fashion, reduced expression of pro-IL-1Î², levels of IL-1Î² and IL-18 in broncho-alveolar lavage fluid, and macrophage infiltration in the lung. To simulate the effects of more advanced infection, macrophages were treated with both LPS and poly(I:C). In this setting the E protein increased NLRP3 inflammasome activation in both murine and human macrophages. Thus, the Sars-Cov-2 E protein may initially suppress the host NLRP3 inflammasome response to viral RNA while potentially increasing NLRP3 inflammasome responses in the later stages of infection. Targeting the Sars-Cov-2 E protein especially in the early stages of infection may represent a novel approach to Covid-19 therapy.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A generative adversarial approach to facilitate archival-quality histopathologic diagnoses from frozen tissue sections

In clinical diagnostics and research involving histopathology, formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissue is almost universally favored for its superb image quality. However, tissue processing time (>24"‰h) can slow decision-making. In contrast, fresh frozen (FF) processing (<1"‰h) can yield rapid information but diagnostic accuracy is suboptimal due to lack of clearing, morphologic deformation and more frequent artifacts. Here, we bridge this gap using artificial intelligence. We synthesize FFPE-like images ("virtual FFPE") from FF images using a generative adversarial network (GAN) from 98 paired kidney samples derived from 40 patients. Five board-certified pathologists evaluated the results in a blinded test. Image quality of the virtual FFPE data was assessed to be high and showed a close resemblance to real FFPE images. Clinical assessments of disease on the virtual FFPE images showed a higher inter-observer agreement compared to FF images. The nearly instantaneously generated virtual FFPE images can not only reduce time to information but can facilitate more precise diagnosis from routine FF images without extraneous costs and effort.
SCIENCE

