Thursday's Weather

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Get ready for another helping of December snow.
The WCCO Weather Team says the storm system will first hit in the northern and western parts of the state early Tuesday morning. Later in the morning, more snowfall will move in from the south and make its way to the Twin Cities. One to 2 inches of snow is forecasted for the metro, and 3 to 5 inches up north.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's not necessarily the amount of precipitation, but the type that may cause issues Monday. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until Midnight for Potter County in northern Pennsylvania. The advisory for all other counties has been allowed to expire as temperatures finally warmed just enough to allow for any wintry mix to transition to rain Monday evening.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tuesday will start with gusty winds and cool temperatures with a few cracks in the clouds as temperatures rise into the 30s. After 5pm an area of slushy snow will spread across WNY leaving behind 1-3" over the Southern Tier and only a coating near the shoreline of Lake Ontario. The snow will end overnight into Wednesday morning as temperatures head into the 40s for the afternoon under cloudy skies. Rain arrives again on Thursday as daytime temperatures hang near the 40 degree mark. New Year's Eve will again see temperatures near 40F under cloudy skies. The Ball Drop weather should shape up to be cloudy & calm with temperatures in the low 30s. The new year will start out mild with rain showers on Saturday then turn colder with snow showing up across WNY on Sunday and Monday.
CHICAGO (CBS) — A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The advisory now covers all Illinois counties in the CBS 2 viewing area with the exception of Kankakee County, and also Lake County, Indiana.
According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, bands of moderate to heavy snow will be likely between noon and 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
The first snow accumulation of the season will have one to three inches of snowfall possible. Slippery travel conditions will be possible, especially during the early afternoon on Tuesday.
More Clouds Monday w/ isolated showers mainly north of I-40 We broke a 130+ year-old record yesterday with our high temp of 77 in Charlotte. We won’t get quite as warm today with more clouds in the forecast, but it will still be above average with highs in the upper 60s. A disturbance just outside of the region could produce an isolated shower or two, with the best shot at any rain being for the mountains. Overnight lows will remain mild all week with lows falling to the upper 50s tonight. Temps will warm to the mid-70s tomorrow with another shot at a stray shower or two. Temps will be even warmer Tuesday night as lows only fall to the low to mid-60s. A front will progress through the region Thursday bringing rain and storm chances to the area. There could be a stronger storm, or two with damaging wind being the greatest severe threat. Expecting about 1/2″ to 1″ of rainfall, wh9ch will help, but not end the severe drought that continues to impact the area. Temps will remain mild leading into the New Year with highs in the low 70s and overnight lows in the upper 50s. Showers will be likely New Year’s Eve night into New Year’s Day. Another strong boundary Sunday will be something to watch this week with much colder temps to jump-start the first full week of 2022.
