ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Pete Buttigieg awards $241M to ease port bottlenecks

By Associated Press
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kgLKH_0dURQ74J00
SAN PEDRO, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 24: Shipping containers are stacked at the Port of Los Angeles on November 24, 2021 in San Pedro, California. Mario Tama/Getty Images

WASHINGTON (AP) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is awarding more than $241 million in grants to bolster U.S ports, part of the Biden administration’s near-term plan to address America’s clogged supply chain with infrastructure improvements to speed the flow of goods.

The transportation money is being made available immediately to 25 projects in 19 states. Next year, the amount of money for port improvements will nearly double to $450 million in grants annually for five years under President Joe Biden’s new infrastructure law.

“U.S. maritime ports play a critical role in our supply chains,” Buttigieg said with Thursday’s announcement. “These investments in our nation’s ports will help support American jobs, efficient and resilient operations and faster delivery of goods to the American people.”

Biden on Wednesday touted the coming grants as one of a series of efforts that will alleviate supply bottlenecks over the short and long term.

“Earlier this fall we heard a lot of dire warnings about supply chain problems leading to a crisis around the holidays, so we acted,” Biden said. “We brought together business and labor leaders to solve problems and the much predicted crisis didn’t occur. Packages are moving. Gifts are being delivered. Shelves are not empty.”

The grant money includes $52.3 million to help boost rail capacity at the port in Long Beach, Calif., with a new locomotive facility, 10,000-foot support track and extensions of five existing tracks to speed up freight movement while cutting down the number of truck trips required to do that.

Other recipients include:

— Portsmouth, Virginia, $20 million, to help build out a supply chain for the offshore wind industry.

— Brunswick, Georgia, $14.6 million, to build a fourth berth for cargo ships at Colonel’s Island Terminal.

— Houston, $18.3 million, to help pay for a 39-acre greenspace at the Bayport Container Terminal.

— Tell City, Indiana, $1.6 million, to construct a 40-foot diameter pier on the Ohio River that can be used direct barge-to-truck unloading of cargo.

— Delcambre, Louisiana, $2 million, for dock restoration and climate resiliency.

In recent months, higher prices have eaten into wages and turned public sentiment on the economy against Biden in polls. One of the obstacles for reducing inflation amid a coronavirus pandemic has been backlogged ports with ships waiting to dock at major transit hubs, causing shortages and leaving some store shelves depleted.

Buttigieg’s announcement seeks to build upon recent moves by the Transportation Department to reduce supply chain congestion, such as by allowing port authorities to redirect leftover money from grant projects. For example, the Georgia Ports Authority is using $8 million to convert its inland facilities for the port of Savannah into container yards, freeing up dock space and speeding the flow of goods to their final destinations. Buttigieg last Friday toured the port, which his department says has seen the number of ships waiting at anchor fall from over 30 to six last week, while long dwelling containers have been cut in half.

Earlier this year, the Biden administration sought to reduce delays by working to move major ports to 24/7 operations. The administration also is seeking to improve working recruitment and retention in the trucking industry.

Still, supply chain issues linger, and the steps taken by the administration have shown that there is no quick fix to the problems that have been hurting smaller businesses and causing consumers to face higher prices. The Transportation Department said Thursday the projects receiving grants vary widely in readiness to get off the ground and it could take months before consumers can start to feel the effects from the improvements.

Comments / 1

Related
MarketWatch

Biden signs bill authorizing $768.2 billion in 2022 defense spending, including a 2.7% pay raise for service members, into law

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden signed the National Defense Authorization Act into law Monday, authorizing $768.2 billion in military spending, including a 2.7% pay raise for service members, for 2022. The NDAA authorizes a 5% increase in military spending, and is the product of intense negotiations between Democrats...
CONGRESS & COURTS
local21news.com

Buttigieg pledges $241M to ports, but how much will address supply chain woes?

WASHINGTON (TND) — In an effort to help improve clogged supply chains, Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg recently awarded $241 million in grants to support ports in the U.S. “U.S. maritime ports play a critical role in our supply chains,” Buttigieg said Thursday. “These investments in our nation’s...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
KTLA

Buttigieg awards $241M in grants for America’s ports, including $52M to boost rail capacity in Long Beach

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is awarding more than $241 million in grants to bolster U.S ports, part of the Biden administration’s near-term plan to address America’s clogged supply chain with infrastructure improvements to speed the flow of goods. The transportation money is being made available immediately to 25 projects in 19 states. Next year, the amount of money for […]
LONG BEACH, CA
brproud.com

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announces grants for ports in Louisiana

WASHINGTON D.C. (BRPROUD)- The U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary announced more than $241 million in grant funding to improve port facilities. These grants demonstrate rapid action on commitments in the Biden-Harris Port Action Plan, which will strengthen our supply chains to meet demand resulting from the rapid economic recovery over the past year, and help address inflationary pressures.
LOUISIANA STATE
cdcgamingreports.com

Buttigieg to address CES on future of transportation

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg will detail the future of transportation during a speech Jan. 6 at CES, the annual trade show organized by the Consumer Technology Association at the Las Vegas Convention Center. In announcing Buttigieg’s appearance this morning, officials didn’t indicate if the address will be made...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Person
Joe Biden
news3lv.com

CES adds Pete Buttigieg to list of speakers, unveils new COVID protocols

Las Vegas (KSNV) — As coronavirus cases tick back up in Southern Nevada, CES is unveiling new COVID-19 testing protocols. Organizers are asking all attendees to self-test for the virus 24-hours before arriving at the convention. The tests will be available for pick up at stations distributing badges. Attendees...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Infrastructure#Offshore Wind#Cargo Ship#Ap#Transportation#American
commonwealthmagazine.org

Wu raises fare-free snafu with Buttigieg

BOSTON MAYOR Michelle Wu took her bid for three fare-free bus routes to Washington on Tuesday, briefing US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on a snag caused by guidelines issued by the Federal Transit Administration. Wu, who was attending a White House function on Tuesday, tweeted a link to a CommonWealth...
BOSTON, MA
mediaite.com

Pete Buttigieg Dodges and Pushes Vaccines When Asked Why Biden Doesn’t Just Cancel Student Debt

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Thursday pushed “vaccines and boosters” when asked why the Biden administration doesn’t just cancel student debt. “What’s going to change in the next few months that’s going to impact student loans?” MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle asked Buttigieg in a morning interview, alluding to Biden’s announcement this week that a deadline for loan repayments to resume would move from January to the end of May. Loan payments were paused in March 2020 by former President Donald Trump at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Denver Post

Guest commentary: Joe Biden may not realize it— but Joe Manchin is saving his presidency

Rarely in Washington do you see the mettle that Sen. Joe Manchin put on display recently. By refusing to vote for the current iteration of the Build Back Better bill (BBB), the White House’s “transformative” social spending and climate change bill, the West Virginia Democrat put a key portion of President Biden’s legislative agenda on ice. But in all the fuss about the merits of the underlying legislation—and Manchin supports several of the provisions in it—we’re losing the most important element of the story: Manchin has bravely spotlighted exactly what’s wrong with Washington.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

62K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy