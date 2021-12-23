ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Just In Case- Some Students Get Laptops As Backup

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNothing has been cast in stone yet but the Rhode Island Department of Education are suggesting that local school districts send kids home for the holidays with a laptop computer.The idea is...

