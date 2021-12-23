Live updates: Spain registers new infection record high

At least 16 people have died after their boat overturned off the Greek island of Paros in the central Aegean Sea in the third maritime disaster involving migrants this week.Authorities scrambled boats and planes in a search and rescue operation northwest of Paros on Friday night. The country’s semi-official Athens News Agency said the bodies of 12 men, three women and an infant were recovered from the area.Eighty people were believed to have been on the vessel, which the coastguard believes had been been headed for Italy from Turkey.The circumstances under which the vessel capsized were unclear.More than 30...

