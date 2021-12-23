ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Londonderry Celebrates 30

whatsupmag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLondonderry on the Tred Avon residents and community members celebrated the retirement...

whatsupmag.com

sent-trib.com

Celebrating freedom

Laurie Dolph and her daughters, Clair, 10, Elaine, 7, and Kate, 4, lay a wreath at the grave of a local veteran during Eastwood community’s 3rd annual participation of the Wreaths Across America Day Saturday at the Troy Township Cemetery in Luckey. The wreath-laying is held annually, on the second or third Saturday of December. Wreaths Across America is committed to teaching younger generations about the value of their freedoms, and the importance of honoring those who sacrificed so much to protect those freedoms.
LUCKEY, OH
manninglive.com

Centenarian Celebration

Rosa Lee Morris’ family came together and hosted a parade for her 100th birthday celebration on December 18th, 2021. In honor of Morris’s birthday, there was a drive-by parade at 2:00 p.m., followed by a program with remarks from many families. Morris was made to feel special by having many members of the community take part such as Mayor Julia Nelson, Senator Kevin Johnson, the Manning Fire Department, and the Manning Police Department.
MANNING, SC
Lima News

‘Tis the season to celebrate seniors

Superintendent of Spencerville Schools, Cindy Endsley (second from the left) arranged a breakfast for the senior citizens of the Spencerville community for the first time on December 16 to help get them out for a social event after being closed up last year during the holidays. Endsley hopes to have these events for older members of the community a few times a year moving forward.
SPENCERVILLE, OH
BBC

Londonderry Christmas decorations targeted 'on daily basis'

Vandals behind a spate of attacks on Christmas trees and decorations in the north west have been told they have no respect for the local community. Derry City and Strabane District Council said they are receiving reports of damage "on a daily basis". The council said decorations in Londonderry, Castlederg...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSAV-TV

Celebrate Kwanzaa with 7-day Savannah celebration

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah community is invited to participate in Kwanzaa celebrations starting Sunday. Created in 1966 by Dr. Maulana Karenga, the annual heritage celebration honors African American culture. It was born out of the Watts riots in Los Angeles as a way to unite the community.
SAVANNAH, GA
CBS Chicago

Charities Deliver Holiday Meals To Elderly, Homeless On Christmas

CHICAGO (CBS) — Hundreds of volunteers spent part of their Christmas Day making sure Chicago seniors are cared for and properly fed. The charity Little Brothers – Friends of the Elderly organized a homemade meal giveaway. Christmas morning about 200 volunteers picked up bags of food from their West Loop headquarters for delivery. The nonprofit helps aging Chicago residents who don’t have family or other support. Because of COVID-19, this year volunteers knocked on doors and dropped off the meals. Volunteers also added things to celebrate the day, including sparkling cider, poinsettas and hand-written cards to help remind seniors that they are not alone. In a similar scene at the Salvation Army’s Freedom Center in Humboldt Park, volunteers packed up meals to deliver to people in need. In all, they planned to hand out about 2,500 meals. The Salvation Army said many people were already struggling, and the pandemic has only made it tougher.
CHICAGO, IL
goldcountrymedia.com

Celebrating the holiday season

Readers of this paper might recall how prolific I was about writing about the approaching Thanksgiving for several weeks. Holidays are my favorite days on the calendar. They remind me of family and close friends, which when everything else is considered, is the No. 1 priority for many of us.
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS New York

Children Get Gifts At Kwanzaa Celebration In Harlem

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Harlem residents celebrated a day of unity and fun commemorating the first day of Kwanzaa. Families and community leaders kicked off the religious celebration on Sunday afternoon hosted by state Sen. Cordell Cleare. People enjoyed the outdoor festivities with food and music at A. Philip Randolph Park. Kids were showered with toys collected from a toy drive. “This is super important for kids to understand the principles of Kwanzaa. While most folks celebrate Christmas, Kwanzaa is an important holiday in this community. We were glad to donate toys and put smiles on kids’ faces,” said Richard Habersham, president of Solutions Now. The event was held outdoors to follow the city’s COVID-19 protocols.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
lasalle.edu

Celebrating the joys of Christmas and togetherness

Advent and Christmas are extraordinary events each year for Catholics, and all Christians, as we prepare for, and celebrate, the birth of our Savior, Jesus Christ. The Advent and the Christmas season are also an appropriate time to reflect upon and give thanks for the blessings of the year. As the fall semester comes to a close, I express my appreciation for your commitment to completing this semester together. Your work in and out of the classroom, your care for each other and your attention to our health and safety plan have made this semester a success.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
spectrumnews1.com

Columbus man celebrates first day of Kwanzaa with celebration

COLUMBUS - Sunday marks the first day of Kwanzaa, a week dedicated to honoring African American culture and unity. Bakari Lumumba has celebrated the holiday for the past 15 years. “The black candle is representational of the foundational and the first principle of unity,” Lumumba said. “Without unity, none of...
COLUMBUS, OH
zip06.com

A Celebration of the Season

Students from The Dance Corner in Killingworth staged their holiday show Winter Follies: A Celebration of the Season Through Song and Dance at the Andrews Memorial Town Hall Theater in Clinton on Dec. 11.
KILLINGWORTH, CT
Review

CELEBRATING THE SEASON

The Kiducation Learning Center in Wellsville held its 8th annual preschool Christmas concert. The church was filled with a couple hundred happy parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and friends as they watched 40 preschool children sing. The goal was to remember the reason for the season. The children sang about the birth of baby Jesus and ended with “Baby Shark” with a twist Santa shark. (Submitted photo)
WELLSVILLE, OH
blac.media

Christmas Celebration

WHO : Hosea Helps, Inc. is in full swing with its 2021 Annual Holiday Festival of Services that include Thanksgiving, Christmas, and MLK Day. This year’s holiday events are another historic first for the organization battling against the covid-19 pandemic. WHAT: Hosea Helps, Inc. will hold this year’s annual...
ATLANTA, GA

