The year coming to an end turned out to be exceptionally successful for the mobile market. As many as eight games earned revenues exceeding one billion dollars. The Sensor Tower analytics group has published an interesting summary of the results of the mobile market this year. It turns out, that in 2021, as many as eight games available in App Store and Google Play rearned revenues exceeding one billion dollars. For comparison - last year only five productions achieved this.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO