As Winter Olympics nears, China puts city of 13 million on lockdown to curb spread of coronavirus

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago
China plunged a city of 13 million people into lockdown on Thursday to stamp out an increase in coronavirus infections, as the country doubles down on its “zero tolerance” policy just weeks before it is set to host the Winter Olympics. The restrictions in the northeastern city...

