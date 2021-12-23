Oklahoma woman killed in multi-vehicle crash in McClain County

MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say a 24-year-old woman has died following a five-vehicle crash in McClain County.

Around 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews were called to a multi-vehicle crash along I-35 near Purcell.

When troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol arrived at the scene, they realized that several people were injured in the wreck.

Sadly, 24-year-old Chandra Crutsinger was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say a 2015 Ford F-150 was heading northbound on I-35 when the driver hit a Chevy Tahoe from behind. The Ford F-150 left the roadway and hit the cable barrier before continuing through the cable barrier and entered into oncoming traffic.

At that point, the Ford F-150 hit three vehicles and rolled onto its side before coming to rest, blocking both lanes of traffic.

Officials say Crutsinger was driving one of the vehicles hit by the Ford.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

