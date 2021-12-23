ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Biden gives Capitol Police chief authority to call in National Guard

By Ryan King
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 6 days ago

P resident Joe Biden signed into law Wednesday a bill to give the chief of the Capitol Police the authority to request assistance from federal agencies during emergencies.

The law reforms a bureaucratic procedure blamed for a sluggish federal response to the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill.

CAPITOL POLICE SAY AIDE WITH GUN WAS STOPPED AFTER 12 MINUTES, TRIPLING TIMELINE

The prior procedure required the chief to get approval from the Capitol Police Board in order to request assistance, according to a Senate report on security failures during Jan. 6. The board is comprised of four members, including the chief, the Senate and House sergeants at arms, and the architect of the Capitol.

"None of the members of the Capitol Police Board appeared fully familiar with the process or requirements relating to emergency declarations or requesting external support," the report said . "This lack of familiarity with the process delayed requests for National Guard assistance on and before January 6."

The bill, titled the Capitol Police Emergency Assistance Act of 2021, passed both the Senate and the House with unanimous consent last week.

When rioters overwhelmed Capitol Police on Jan. 6, it took nearly three hours for the D.C. National Guard to intervene in the situation after the request was made, according to the Senate report .

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The change was one of the recommendations in the bipartisan report on security failures during Jan. 6 that came from the Homeland Security and Senate Rules committees.

“Our bipartisan investigation into the response failures on January 6th clearly demonstrated the need for the Chief of the U.S. Capitol Police to have more unilateral flexibility,” Sen. Roy Blunt said .

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 26

E-Man
5d ago

The government knew that the senators would be at the capital. The government knew in December that Trump was having a really in Washington. Trump was told all summer of 2020 that he is not in charge of the democrat states safety and he can’t deploy the national guards. Did you democrat voters forget about that. So then who was in charge of the safety of the senators and the capital??????????????????????????

Reply
3
Cherri Ashton
5d ago

Another smart and anticipatory move by President Biden. May God be with you! Thank you for putting America first!

Reply
3
judy van coevering
5d ago

GOOD....cut thru the red tape of having the board have to request assistance and bring them in whenever the head of Capitol police wants them....... big improvement!!!

Reply
2
Related
MSNBC

Mitch McConnell changes his tune about the Jan. 6 investigation

Shortly before members of Congress left Capitol Hill for their holiday break, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was asked what he hoped to learn from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack. I assumed he'd dismiss the bipartisan panel and its relevance. But he didn't. "I read the reports every...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

GOP House candidate suggests executing top US general on television

A Republican candidate for the House of Representatives has suggested that the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff should face a court-martial and be executed on live television if found guilty. Noah Malgeri, a GOP candidate from Nevada with a law degree from George Washington University, made the comments about Gen Mark Milley in a Facebook Live interview with Veterans in Politics, a right-leaning organisation whose website displays members of the right-wing Oath Keepers militia group posing on its homepage. Mr Malgeri himself is a US Army veteran.“We don’t need a congressional commission to investigate the crimes of Mark...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Roy Blunt
MSNBC

As attack's anniversary nears, Jan. 6 investigation reaches new level

As the congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 attack moves forward, there are a couple of ways of evaluating recent developments. On the one hand, there are a striking number of conflicts, with key members of Donald Trump's team ignoring subpoenas, suing the bipartisan select committee, or both. These clashes give the impression of a stymied probe, struggling to get necessary information in the face of partisan obstinance.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capitol Police#Us Capitol#The Capitol Police Board#House#The D C National Guard#The Homeland Security#Washington Examiner
WREG

Biden pledges full support to states

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Monday pledged the full support of the federal government to states facing surges in COVID-19 cases from the more-transmissible omicron variant and a run on at-home tests. Joining a regular meeting between his coronavirus response team and the National Governors Association, Biden said, “My message is: if you need […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

House GOP ready to end real investigations, start political probes

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy made an infamous mistake in September 2015: The California Republican effectively admitted that the Republicans' Benghazi investigation was a political scheme to undermine Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign. It was a striking reminder that GOP leaders were comfortable using congressional probes for electoral purposes. Six years...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
newscentermaine.com

Biden signs National Defense Authorization Act into law

President Joe Biden signed the National Defense Authorization Act into law on Monday. At a cost of about $768 billion, the NDAA includes a pay raise for service members and money for shipbuilding. It also reforms how the military prosecutes crimes like sexual assault and gives discharge protections to service members who do not get the COVID-19 vaccine.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
186K+
Followers
57K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy