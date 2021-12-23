ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

cwbchicago.com

On ritzy Oak Street, a suspicious car leads cops to a 4-time convicted gun felon — and 2 more guns, prosecutors say

Like their counterparts on Michigan Avenue and Rush Street, high-end boutiques along ritzy Oak Street have been targeted time and time again by shoplifting crews this year. So, when Chicago cops saw an unoccupied car parked in front of a hydrant on Oak Street with its flashers on Sunday afternoon, they looked a little closer. And that’s when things got really interesting.
CHICAGO, IL
Shine My Crown

Chicago Woman Killed By Her Police Officer Boyfriend After Confronting Him With Cheating Claims

A Chicago police officer has been charged in connection with the murder of his girlfriend. Andris B. Wofford, 29, gave birth to his child nine months ago. Chicago police responded to the 2100 block of North Nashville Avenue on Thursday morning to perform a wellness check. Wofford's body was found inside the front door of the apartment. She had been shot in the head.
CHICAGO, IL
PIX11

Police looking for three men who robbed victim on Christmas Eve

CONCOURSE VILLAGE, the Bronx — Three men robbed a man at gunpoint Friday after he refused to give them $20, police said Saturday. At about 9:14 p.m. Christmas Eve, one man walked up to a 27-year-old man on 170th Street and asked him for $20. When the victim refused and began to walk away, he […]
BRONX, NY
North Denver News

2 dead identified in murder-suicide in Denver – ~

DENVER – The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner and police confirmed Wednesday that the shooting in a private neighborhood in Denver earlier this week, in which two people died, was a murder-suicide. The shooting occurred shortly after 6 a.m. on Monday in the Gun Club Green neighborhood. A...
DENVER, CO
CBS Sacramento

Human Remains Found Near Campground At New Bullards Bar Reservoir In Yuba County

CAMPTONVILLE (CBS13) — An investigation is underway after human remains were found at New Bullards Bar Reservoir last week, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Skeletal remains were found by a hiker on the afternoon of Dec. 21 near the reservoir’s Dark Day Campground near Camptonville. First responders were able to confirm the skeletal remains were human. A coroner is working to identify the deceased and determine a cause of death, the sheriff’s office said. No further information was released at this time.
YUBA COUNTY, CA
CBS Boston

New Hampshire Brothers Among 3 Killed By Fiery Crash In New Jersey

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Two brothers from Manchester, New Hampshire were among the three killed during a car crash in New Jersey on Sunday. New Jersey State Police said a Honda crashed into tolls and went up in flames. Two children from Atlantic City, New Jersey were in the back of the car. A teenager was also killed and a 12-year-old girl was left with moderate injuries, police said. The victims were identified as 31-year-old Reachthon “Tony” Khiev, 27-year-old Reachsieh “Johnny” Khiev, and 14-year-old Keotepie Khiev. The Khiev brothers had gone to Atlantic City to surprise their sisters and were returning from a shopping trip when they crashed at the Egg Harbor Toll Plaza on the Atlantic City Express. The eastbound side of the highway was closed for about seven hours as a result of the crash. A toll attendant was also hurt. It’s unclear what caused the crash.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
NBC Chicago

More Than 100 Vehicles Involved in Pile-Up on I-94 in Wisconsin

Authorities in western Wisconsin are trying to sort out multiple crashes along an icy Interstate 94. WITI-TV reported more than 100 vehicles were involved in a pile-up Thursday morning in Jackson County. WEAU-TV reported that authorities were dealing with multiple crashes, including a semi-trailer on fire, and that the interstate was impassable between Osseo and Northfield.
WISCONSIN STATE
NBC Chicago

Person Shot on I-94 on Far South Side

A person was wounded in a shooting Friday on Interstate 94 on the Far South Side. Troopers responded to the shooting about 11:10 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-94 near 115th Street, according to preliminary information from Illinois State Police. One person was taken to a hospital with a...
CHICAGO, IL
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Police Report

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 29-year old Amanda Joy Williams of Red Oak for disorderly conduct. Officers transported Williams to the Montgomery County Jail and held her on a $300 bond.
RED OAK, IA
CBS Boston

1 Man Dead, 2 Women Wounded After Roxbury Shooting Described As Possible ‘Domestic Incident’

BOSTON (CBS) — Two women and one man were shot during the middle of the day near a Roxbury home on Monday. It happened on Schuyler Street before 2:30 p.m. The man died from his injuries, according to Boston Police Deputy Superintendent James Miller. The two women were taken to local hospitals. Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins says the shooting “appears to possibly be a domestic incident,” but did not confirm that it was. Investigators haven’t said how the three individuals knew each other. There was a large police presence in the area after the shooting because police said there was initially a report of a barricaded suspect. “It is just really sad. This is a holiday season where we should be celebrating family and community and one another,” said former City Councilor Tito Jackson, who lives on the street where the shooting took place. “It makes you angry that this is happening.” Miller said that the triple shooting was an isolated incident and that there was no threat to the neighborhood.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

