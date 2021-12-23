ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman hit in head several times during armed robbery, Janesville police say

By Matthew Clark
 4 days ago

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police are investigating after a woman said she was assaulted during an armed robbery.

According to the Janesville Police Department, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery just before 10 p.m. Wednesday at a home on the 4000 block of Tisbury Drive. A woman told police she was getting out of her car inside her garage when she was hit in the head by a robber several times.

She told police the robber then took off in her vehicle.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment and remained there as of 1:30 p.m., police said.

Police believe the robbers followed the woman and her husband home from a Walgreens store in the 1700 block of Milton Avenue. The vehicle was later found in Rockford, Illinois.

Police said robberies like this are common across the country. Officers remind people to stay aware of their surroundings and lock their vehicles.

The incident remains under investigation.

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

