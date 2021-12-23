ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami Weather: Enjoy Cooler Weather Ahead Of Warming Trend

By Lissette Gonzalez
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VPbEj_0dURKgT700

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Break out the sweaters and the boots! This is the coldest morning so far this season with lows falling to the low to mid-50s across most of South Florida.

A few inland areas even dropped to the upper 40s.

Certainly chilly for South Florida standards. Our average low this time of year is 63 degrees but most everyone woke up to below normal temperatures.

On Thursday afternoon, we’ll enjoy plenty of Winter Sunshine and highs will remain comfortable in the low to mid 70s.

Mainly dry weather continues courtesy of High pressure in control.

Still a bit of a chill in the air tonight but not quite as cold. Lows will tumble to the upper 50s and low 60s.

Friday afternoon will be slightly warmer but still pleasant with highs in the upper 70s.

On Friday evening for Christmas Eve dinner or Noche Buena, it will be bice and cool with the upper 60s.

Christmas morning we’ll wake up to a cool start with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. Highs will be pleasant in the upper 70s on Christmas day.

Slight warming trend from Sunday into early next week as temperatures begin to creep up.

By next Tuesday and Wednesday, we’ll wake up with the milder upper 60s and highs will be right around 80 degrees.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

End Of 2021 With Unseasonably Warm South Florida Weather

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An unseasonably warm and sunny pattern is settling in for South Florida for the last week of 2021. The forecast high for Monday afternoon is 82 degrees with lots of sunshine and very light southeast wind. Sunny Monday with highs in the low 80s. (CBS4) A similar forecast is in store for Tuesday and through the rest of the week. Then highs will hit the mid-80s this weekend while the overnight lows will dip into the upper 60s and lower 70s. The rain chance is low all week long thanks to a dome of high pressure that is dominating the weather pattern over South Florida and the Caribbean. (CBS4) This high will block cold fronts from sliding into the Sunshine State so this pattern is locked in for at least a week. Forecast highs for the next 6 days. (CBS4) That means that the new year will kick off with above normal temperatures along with sunshine and breezy winds this upcoming Saturday and Sunday. The normal high temperature during this time of the year in Miami is 77 degrees.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Cool Start, Sunny Afternoon

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a cool start across South Florida with lows dipping down to the low 60s. Our average low is 64 degrees and most areas woke up to temperatures below normal. We are 10 to 13 degrees cooler in comparison to Tuesday. A few isolated sprinkles may sneak in on Wednesday, but our rain chance remains low with dry air in place. We’ll enjoy bright sunshine and pleasant highs in the low to mid-70s in the afternoon. (CBS4) Wednesday night will be even colder as lows fall to the low 50s overnight into Thursday morning. A few inland areas may drop to the upper 40s. Thursday’s highs will climb to the low to mid-70s again. Friday morning there will still be a chill in the air with lows in the upper 50s and highs will climb to the upper 70s. (CBS4) The pleasant, mainly dry weather sticks around through the holiday weekend. On Christmas day we’ll wake up to a cool start with the upper 50s and low 60s. Highs will be seasonable in the upper 70s Saturday afternoon. A slight warming trend continues into early next week.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

CBS4 Crew Jumps Into COVID Testing Line At Tropical Park To Find Out Just How Long The Wait Is

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The wait continues at Tropical Park’s COVID-19 testing site as thousands of people squeeze in last minute tests ahead of Christmas. On Thursday, CBS4’s Ashley Dyer and her videographer went through the line themselves. They timed their experience starting at 12:30 p.m. The journey began on Bird Road, where police are helping keep traffic flowing. “It’s like being in Disney World on a busy day without the fun,” said Nick Orta, who sat in line for hours. The line zig zags through a parking lot and eventually moves on to another road where you’re directed to register for an appointment. The CBS4...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Long Lines Return To Tropical Park COVID-19 Testing Site

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A COVID-19 test seems to be on just about everyone’s Christmas list, and on Thursday the testing site at Tropical Park was looking like a maze of cars, once again. “How long have you been waiting in line today,” asked CBS4’s Austin Carter. “Since 7:30,” said one driver. A view from Chopper 4 showed of a crawling line of vehicles for much of the morning. The wait isn’t just in Tropical Park itself, it stretched onto busy Bird Rd. in the middle of the morning rush hour. “Let me tell you, that’s terrible – at 82nd avenue its bumper to bumper,” said one driver. In Miami-Dade County more testing sites are coming amid a COVID-19 surge. “We’ve seen over 200% increase in the demand for testing across the county,” says Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. On Christmas Eve, all testing sites will close at 3 p.m. in Miami-Dade County. On Christmas Day, testing sites at Tropical Park, South Dade Government Center and Miami-Dade College North will be open. Click here to see places where you can get tested.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Christmas, FL
City
Miami, FL
CBS Miami

Travel Boom At MIA Comes As Omicron Cases Continue To Rise

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Holiday travel continues to boom as many who have not seen family in since the start of pandemic are flying again. “It’s crazy I think it’s a lot of people,” said traveler Tracy Stocklingsky, reacting to people packing airports in record numbers. TSA is now reporting that since December 16 they are screening more than 2 million people every day. The trend can be seen at Miami International Airport, where officials say they had the highest number of travelers ever last Sunday, breaking the previous travel record with more than 165,000 passengers. Officials say they don’t see things slowing anytime soon. “We...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami International Airport Sees Busy Holiday Travel

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The holiday travel season is ramping up and it’s been a busy one. The Transportation Security Administration says it has screened more than two million people at airports nationwide for the fifth day in a row. They anticipate 30 million people will travel by air through January 3rd. Miami International Airport officials said they had more than 165,000 passengers on Sunday making it their busiest day in the airport’s history. The previous record was 164,000 set on November 28th after Thanksgiving. Airport officials are expecting record-high passenger traffic during its 17-day winter travel period from Tuesday, December 21 through Thursday, January 6, with a total of 2.6 million passengers projected. That’s roughly about 156,000 travelers per day, a six-percent increase over the same period in 2019. The busiest days are expected to be January 2nd and 3rd. With so many people traveling, MIA has a few tips for those heading out.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
44K+
Followers
16K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy