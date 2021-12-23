Miami Weather: Enjoy Cooler Weather Ahead Of Warming Trend

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Break out the sweaters and the boots! This is the coldest morning so far this season with lows falling to the low to mid-50s across most of South Florida.

A few inland areas even dropped to the upper 40s.

Certainly chilly for South Florida standards. Our average low this time of year is 63 degrees but most everyone woke up to below normal temperatures.

On Thursday afternoon, we’ll enjoy plenty of Winter Sunshine and highs will remain comfortable in the low to mid 70s.

Mainly dry weather continues courtesy of High pressure in control.

Still a bit of a chill in the air tonight but not quite as cold. Lows will tumble to the upper 50s and low 60s.

Friday afternoon will be slightly warmer but still pleasant with highs in the upper 70s.

On Friday evening for Christmas Eve dinner or Noche Buena, it will be bice and cool with the upper 60s.

Christmas morning we’ll wake up to a cool start with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. Highs will be pleasant in the upper 70s on Christmas day.

Slight warming trend from Sunday into early next week as temperatures begin to creep up.

By next Tuesday and Wednesday, we’ll wake up with the milder upper 60s and highs will be right around 80 degrees.