Nikki Bella Explains Why She & Artem Chigvintsev Keep Postponing Their Wedding

By Kay
Reality Tea
 4 days ago
Nikki Bella and fiance Artem Chigvintsev , while happier than ever, still have to play the waiting game when it comes to getting married. The pair met on Dancing with the Stars in 2017, then lost touch until the breakup of her engagement with John Cena back in 2018. Once they reconnected in 2019, Nikki and Artem made their “no labels” relationship officia l. They were engaged a few months later. They also welcomed a son in July of 2020.

The two fully intended on getting married in the fall but now it looks like they have to put it off another year due to covid travel restrictions. As reported by People , Nikki made a promise to Artem for their wedding and fully intends on keeping it. Said Nikki, “The one promise I made [Artem] before we can plan is that his parents can attend. And with where the world’s at right now, and trying to get two Russian parents into the country, it’s almost impossible. So the day I can get two visas is the day we will set our date and say, ‘I do.’ ”

She continued, “I think last year I said Thanksgiving, right? And I want to say next Thanksgiving. I can’t believe it’s been a year, but I really do want to get married. I mean, selfishly, I just want to have that, like, one big day about me. I can’t wait for that and to wear that dress, but I do want to marry Artem .”

Despite their nuptials having to wait, Nikki isn’t necessarily against having another baby with Artem . Nikki revealed, “At the rate I’m going with never getting married, maybe. But this is what I told Artem: ‘At 39, if I’m happy where I’m at in life, and with you and you’re still in my life, I possibly will get pregnant, and let’s try to have that baby before 40. But hey, if not, I’m sorry, she is closed.’ ”

Nikki previously dished on her pasty wedding plans on an episode of The Bellas Podcast . Nikki said she and Artem would “love it to be in the fall” but postponed it due to other commitments. She admitted, “A few of the venues were like, ‘We’re available.’ And what we just started saying is, ‘We’re so busy every day and we completely remodeled the inside of our home. We haven’t even lived in it yet and we’re doing the outside and that takes so much work. We’re still not even done designing. And so he and I both were just like, ‘Let’s get through the house. If it happens, it happens.’ ”

While the date of the wedding is still up in the air, Nikki had a very specific idea of how her “really big bash” will turn out. She explained, “Napa Valley, for sure. I’d have amazing wine and just think of the decor you get to bring in … the most beautiful reds and deep dark reds. I just have this whole vision.

The happy couple admit that they were through a “rocky” time together while trying to work through being long-distance. Nikki divulged on a podcast episode, “What’s crazy is this is the longest we haven’t seen each other. We went six or seven weeks [apart] because I got [a judging gig on] AGT: Extreme … Artem and I both discussed, [our son] Teo goes everywhere with mama. That’s where he’s comfortable, that’s where he does best. And, you know, it’s been hard on [Artem], and it’s been hard on me too not to have my man in my bed for over six, seven weeks.”

She added, “It’s been really hard on us, but we’ve had some sexy FaceTimes. And we’re actually in a good spot. We were doing a little rocky for a bit.” But she’d still love to have Artem on the podcast so they could discuss how to “get back into therapy.” Nikki believes that Artem being raised in a different country had an “effect” on their communication. But ultimately, they are happy and in a good place. She gushed, “Now we’re stronger than ever.”

