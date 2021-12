In an interview with Josh Martinez, Seth Rollins talked about which match got him hooked on wrestling as a kid:. “I would say Hulk Hogan vs. Ultimate Warrior at WrestleMania 6. That’s probably the one for me that got me like stuck, stuck. I was a fan a little bit before that, but that was the one. I have the image of the video cassette tape burned into my brain of WrestleMania 6. So, that would be the one where I was like, ‘yeah, this is it for me.’”

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO