Oklahoma City, OK

Right Thinking: Faculty rights to speak out must be protected

By Andrew C. Spiropoulos
Journal Record
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this month, some conservatives sacrificed their core beliefs in order to savor the pleasures of the forced silencing of their opponents. They wrongly cheered the initial decision of the administration of the University of Florida to forbid several of its faculty members from testifying against the state government in litigation...

journalrecord.com

