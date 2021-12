Everyone knows there are two conditions that must be met before Christmas can officially begin. The first is playing Skeal. The second is the arrival of Steam's Winter Sale. Blissfully, we can now tick both of these objectives off our to-do list, as Valve have finally unleashed their flurry of seasonal deals. Between now and January 5th, thousands of games will be discounted across Steam, and you'll also be able to claim a free sticker every day as well, for those of you who enjoy that sort of thing.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO