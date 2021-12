The current starting rotation might not look all that strong for the Pittsburgh Pirates, but things could look significantly different by mid-season next year. The Pittsburgh Pirates have many notable young pitchers throughout the system. Many will make their debuts in 2022. The current Pirates rotation may not look all that impressive. After all, an opening day rotation headlined by Bryse Wilson, Dillon Peters, and JT Brubaker as the team’s top 3 arms aren’t all that impressive. However, the rotation could have a makeover by mid-season.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO