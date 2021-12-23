ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotland County, NC

Former resident tells a war story

By Laurinburg Exchange
 4 days ago
Courtesy photo 'Face of the Troll' is available online through Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes and Noble, Books-A-Million and Fulton Books

DALLAS, Texas — James Thomas Love graduated from Scotland County High School in 1956 and went on to Duke University and medical school at The University of North Carolina.

The US Navy paid for his education and then the Vietnam War happened. Love went to Southeast Asia to fight in the war. While he was there, Love did a lot of writing, documenting what he experienced and saw.

“I thought it would be history,” he said.

But when Love returned to the States after the war, no one wanted to look at what he’d written about the unpopular war.

Fast forward 20 years and Love is at a writer’s conference. The doctor had been published before, in medical journals and textbooks. Writing wasn’t brand new to him. But he still, he wanted to share the story he’d written about Vietnam.

He shared his work with another attendee at the conference. “He said, you should put this into a novel. I thought he was crazy,” Love laughed.

But the idea clicked, although it was 30 years later, and Love released Face of the Troll in October. Love said he wanted to make sure this story was told because he wanted to give a view of an unpopular war.

The book follows the lives of three boys from rural NC and how the war changed their lives. Love said the three boys in the book found themselves in a situation they didn’t ask to be in.

“A lot of the things in the book are related to growing up in Laurinburg,” Love said. “I want people to enjoy the book.”

The book is available through online retailers like Amazon and Barnes and Noble. Love said he hopes to come to Laurinburg and do a book signing soon.

