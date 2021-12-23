ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Recycle Christmas trees for free

KSDK
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe haven’t made it to Christmas just...

www.ksdk.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

Why Are Red And Green The Colors Of Christmas?

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Around this time of year, we see beautiful decorations illuminate in stores, in our homes, on our streets — and two colors tend to dominate the decor. But why are red and green the colors of Christmas? David Landry teaches religious studies at the University of St. Thomas. “We have a lot of different accounts of how it came to be,” he said. “Like so many traditions, there’s no definitive answer.” But he did offer up a few theories scholars have come up with over the years. The first one involves the crown of thorns — the holly — placed on...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Chicago

Charities Deliver Holiday Meals To Elderly, Homeless On Christmas

CHICAGO (CBS) — Hundreds of volunteers spent part of their Christmas Day making sure Chicago seniors are cared for and properly fed. The charity Little Brothers – Friends of the Elderly organized a homemade meal giveaway. Christmas morning about 200 volunteers picked up bags of food from their West Loop headquarters for delivery. The nonprofit helps aging Chicago residents who don’t have family or other support. Because of COVID-19, this year volunteers knocked on doors and dropped off the meals. Volunteers also added things to celebrate the day, including sparkling cider, poinsettas and hand-written cards to help remind seniors that they are not alone. In a similar scene at the Salvation Army’s Freedom Center in Humboldt Park, volunteers packed up meals to deliver to people in need. In all, they planned to hand out about 2,500 meals. The Salvation Army said many people were already struggling, and the pandemic has only made it tougher.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS New York

Faithful Return To In-Person Christmas Services At St. Patick’s Cathedral For The First Time In 2 Years

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The faithful flocked to St. Patrick’s Cathedral this Christmas Day, packing the pews, comforted they’re able to celebrate the birth of Christ with each other this year. “To having that resemblance of community and also togetherness in this difficult time,” said parishioner Ivory Prinashanti. Despite the dark cloud of the Omicron variant hanging above the city, Cardinal Timothy Dolan chose to welcome back crowds at full capacity. Parishioners young and old traveled from near and far to light a candle and receive Holy Communion, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported. “It’s beautiful and it’s also, like, I didn’t expect it to be...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Tree#Recycle
kidsactivitiesblog.com

What Is The ‘4 Gift Rule’ Everyone Is Talking About?

Christmas is nearing and that means holiday shopping is in full swing. With that being said, you might have seen people on social media talking about the ‘4 Gift Rule‘ and it may have peaked your interest. While the 4 Gift Rule isn’t for everyone, it truly is...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
KSDK

Live Tracker: Here's where Santa Claus is this Christmas Eve

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Santa Claus is coming to town. Colorado Springs-based North America Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) is once again tracking Kris Kringle on his journey around the world. This is the 66th year NORAD has tracked Santa's Christmas Eve travels. NORAD launches its online Santa radar at...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KSDK

Are gift baskets worth it this holiday season?

ST. LOUIS — Is it worth sending a gift basket this holiday season? Will what you see online or in a catalog actually be what the person receives?. Consumer Reports can help. It ordered 25 gift baskets from five popular companies to see which ones are worth giving. Consumer...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Remodel in the new year with Mueller Furniture

LAKE SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — Christmas is a few days away, but some of you might be thinking ahead to a remodel in the new year. As we wrap up 2021, Mueller Furniture is reflecting on the past year during this season of giving, and they are supporting several local charities.
LAKE SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Caritas Family Solutions kicks off annual Secret Santa campaign

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Caritas Family Solutions just kicked off its annual Secret Santa campaign, which helps provide Christmas gifts and year-round support to more than 1,700 foster kids in the Metro East and Southern Illinois. Show Me St. Louis caught up with Gary Huelsmann, Caritas Family Solutions CEO, to...
BELLEVILLE, IL
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texans give their opinions on the true meaning of Christmas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — “‘Tis the season,” we’ve all heard that before. But is it just about presents, or does it mean something more? Santa Claus himself claims the season is about “the birth of our lord and savior.” Many others, including Bishop Nickalous Mcgrew, Lead Pastor of Higher Dimensions Church, say it’s about Jesus […]
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy