NC Rep. Madison Cawthorn announces divorce months after getting married

U.S. Rep Madison Cawthorn, R-NC, announced that he's filed for divorce eight months after marrying Cristina Bayardelle.

Cawthorn's communication director, Luke Ball, tweeted Wednesday night that the change in their lives since the election "has been hectic and difficult".

"Together, we realized that balance was not attainable, and that we had irreconcilable differences between us," the tweet reads.

The 26-year-old ally of former President Donald Trump married Bayardelle, an Instagram fitness influencer, in April 2021.

He has asked for privacy at this time.

He was first elected to Congress in a June 2020 runoff election, representing North Carolina's 11th Congressional District, and became the youngest Republican to win a House seat.