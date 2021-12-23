ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NC Rep. Madison Cawthorn announces divorce months after getting married

 4 days ago

U.S. Rep Madison Cawthorn, R-NC, announced that he's filed for divorce eight months after marrying Cristina Bayardelle.

Cawthorn's communication director, Luke Ball, tweeted Wednesday night that the change in their lives since the election "has been hectic and difficult".

"Together, we realized that balance was not attainable, and that we had irreconcilable differences between us," the tweet reads.

The 26-year-old ally of former President Donald Trump married Bayardelle, an Instagram fitness influencer, in April 2021.

He has asked for privacy at this time.

Cawthorn is planning to switch districts and is running for a seat in the newly drawn District 13 .

He was first elected to Congress in a June 2020 runoff election, representing North Carolina's 11th Congressional District, and became the youngest Republican to win a House seat.

Demiforever9
4d ago

it only took this woman 8 months to leave this devil🙌 after what he described a woman's ability to Bear children as a vessel to God,😫 I live in North Carolina not in his section but I promise you I am so embarrassed of the people who represent North Carolina it's got to change🇱🇷🇱🇷💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙🫂 these Republicans in North Carolina have totally lost contact with us and don't care about you even if you are Republican is what's so sad about it🇱🇷 are North Carolina schools are at a D in performance in education, gun violence in North Carolina and in our children schools is out of control🤬 we have a drug epidemic going on in every North Carolina Motel possible and they want to give 10 million to a republican Church to build a rehab in a strip mall🙌 everyone in North Carolina needs to wake up let's legalize marijuana use that tax money to fix our schools get our youth on their way to college🫂🇱🇷🇱🇷🇱🇷🇱🇷🇱🇷

Rodney Waugh
4d ago

Not in the state of North Carolina...Only after 1 year of total separation....Then and only then can the court issue a decree of divorce

N,C.78
4d ago

It not the people who represent North Carolina to teach your children right from wrong it's the parents. Why are the parents not teaching children how to act in school. It's because the parents are to sorry. For Republican if the Democrats would work with them maybe North Carolina schools would not be that bad. Look how people are putting the lieutenant governor down when he went into schools and found out what they was teaching. Because he was telling the truth people wanted him to resign. Because no school should be teaching children about man being with man and women being with women'. So it's Democrats who has made the school like that are.

