Mod developer Luke Ross has revealed a mod for Horizon Zero Dawn that allows the entire game to be played in VR. Currently, the mod is only available to Patreon supporters and allows players to convert Guerrilla Games’ Horizon Zero Dawn to a VR experience. The game is still played using a gamepad for input but allows a VR view of the world. Ross has also added an experimental first-person mode that allows players to see through Alloy’s eyes as they play. Users can also disable Alloy’s hair to avoid it impacting their first-person view to make life easier.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO