Arnold, Missouri home on fire Thursday morning

By Monica Ryan, Mike Border
 4 days ago

ARNOLD, Mo. – A home in Arnold, Missouri was on fire Thursday morning.

The home is located in the 600 block of Washington Drive. The fire started a little before 6:30 a.m. It was put out before 7 a.m.

The home was occupied, but everyone was able to get out safely.

Top Story: Police need help identifying St. Louis County supermarket shooting suspect

FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter flew over the scene. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Mike Border was at the scene as well.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

