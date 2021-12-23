ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Le'Veon Bell considered NFL retirement to pursue boxing before signing with Buccaneers

By Scooby Axson, USA TODAY
 4 days ago

Running back Le'Veon Bell said he thought about NFL retirement after waiting to receive another opportunity to play after he was released by Baltimore Ravens last month.

The 29-year-old Bell added he would have concentrated on boxing if he was no longer going to play football. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed Bell this week with two running backs, Leonard Fournette and Giovani Bernard, injured.

"I'm not even gonna lie — I got to the point where I had thought about kinda calling it quits, just 'cause of the fact that it wasn't working out for me the last couple spots I've been at," Bell said.

"This was like literally the only spot that I felt like made me want to play football and go out there and be excited to play. ...  I was gonna start boxing and focusing on boxing."

Le'Veon Bell last played for the Baltimore Ravens. Vincent Carchietta, USA TODAY Sports

Bell's boxing interest got the attention of Jake Paul, who he challenged to a fight on social media after Paul dispatched Tyron Woodley for a second time in their bout last weekend.

Bell played his first five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he was named a first-team All-Pro twice. He then signed a four-year deal worth $52.5 million in 2019 with the New York Jets, and played for the Jets and Kansas City Chiefs in 2020.

Arriving in Tampa this week, Bell said that he has gotten acquainted with Antonio Brown and Tom Brady.

"I seen Tom in the meetings — we were in the meetings so we couldn't really talk — but once we got out here, he kinda pulled me to the side," Bell said. "He talked to me, let me know, like, 'Hey, If you need anything, I mean anything, you know, ask me."

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Jets#American Football#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Kansas City Chiefs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
