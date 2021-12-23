ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

‘Are You the One?’ star Connor Smith accused of raping 16-year-old girl

By Jessica Schladebeck, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 4 days ago

Connor Smith, who once starred on MTV’s long-running hit reality show “Are You the One?,” has been accused of sexually assaulting and raping a teen girl.

Smith was taken into custody on Friday in Cook County, Ill., on four felony counts, including rape, sexual battery and two counts of criminal confinement. According to court documents obtained by TMZ this week, the charges stem from a night back in July, shortly after the alleged victim connected with Smith through a dating app.

The unidentified 16-year-old initially told authorities she was kidnapped out her bedroom while visiting family members in Indiana. She claimed earlier in the night that she’d exchanged Snapchat information with a man purporting to sell cats, in addition to providing the address of where she’d been staying at the time.

The teen later changed her story and ultimately confessed to meeting Smith online as well as meeting up with him voluntarily, according to the arrest affidavit. Regardless, she said she “immediately had a bad feeling” upon seeing him and that he forced her to perform oral sex in his truck, slapping and choking her multiple times.

When they arrived at a nearby hotel, she alleged he again forced her to perform oral sex, this time urinating on her, according to the court documents. The teen also told authorities she was raped in the room.

At the end of the ordeal, the girl claimed Smith drove her home and told her he would be there the following night to pick her up.

Witnesses outside of her residence that night were able to gather enough information on the vehicle, including the license plate, to trace it back to Smith. The 31-year-old appeared on season three of “Are You the One?” in 2015.

In the reality dating series, the contestants are matched off based on questionnaires and other personal information. Those who uncover their “perfect match,” or their partner so determined by the algorithm, win a cash prize.

