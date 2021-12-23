ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Gunman killed in shootout down the block from his Bronx home

By Rocco Parascandola, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 4 days ago

A gunman was killed in a shootout down the block from his Bronx home, police said Thursday.

Ryan Chambers and the gunman fired more than a dozen shots in the confrontation on Holland Ave near Waring Ave. in Allerton about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

Chambers, 40, who lived up the block, was shot in the chest. Cops found him unconscious on the ground, a .22-caliber handgun by his side.

Medics rushed him to Jacobi Medical Center but he could not be saved.

It wasn’t clear what sparked the shooting. His adversary got away unscathed and has not been caught.

Chambers had eight prior arrests, including for assault, weapon possession, driving without a license and acting in a manner injurious to a child, police said.

