Jericho, NY

Enjoy some festive family fun at the Milleridge Village in Jericho

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

It’s a Christmas village full of festive family fun at the Milleridge Village on this Road Trip: Close to Home.

If you still have some shopping to do there's a Christmas shop on site! And kids will love the general store.

And for something sweet, the bakery is full of holiday treats.

Take a train ride on the Milleridge Express. And there are plenty of fun photo ops.

When you visit, you’ll really get into the Christmas spirit, especially when you hear the Christmas carolers.

The Milleridge Village will be decked until Jan. 2.

