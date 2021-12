Remote ensemble testing can be used as an enabler advocating for a whole team approach, where quality is a shared responsibility rather than a single role task. Applying ensemble testing in a remote context requires a different setup than in the on-site setting as the team can only connect and collaborate through the provided software and equipment. Therefore experimenting with existing tools like conferencing software, remote access, and test session recorders helped us to find the best setup for our remote ensemble testing sessions.

SOFTWARE ・ 5 DAYS AGO