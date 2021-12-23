ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

A dozen Broadway shows have been canceled as cast, crew test positive for COVID-19

By Aya Elamroussi, CNN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) — Amid the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, a dozen Broadway shows have shuttered their doors this week as cast or crew members test positive for COVID-19 — an unfortunate event during what is usually a busy holiday season for the industry. Since Broadway...

coast1045.com

Doja Cat cancels concert appearances after testing positive for Covid-19

Doja Cat has tested positive for Covid-19, forcing her to drop out of the 2021 Jingle Ball Tour. The singer posted on her verified Instagram account that some members of her production team also tested positive, saying: “I’m sad to share that I just tested positive as well and will no longer be able to perform on the rest of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour. While my spirits are down since I can’t be there to celebrate the holiday with my fans in Philly, DC, Atlanta and Miami, I’m doing ok and look forward to recovering and getting back out there as soon as I can!”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Gwinnett Daily Post

These are some of the Broadway performances canceled over Covid-19

Several Broadway shows were forced to cancel performances this week due to positive Covid-19 tests among the cast or crew, a setback for the industry that comes just months after it raised the curtain on an 18-month shutdown due to the pandemic. Since its return, Broadway has required eligible audiences,...
THEATER & DANCE
Washington Times

Broadway struggles with COVID-19 surge; cancellations common

The winter spike in COVID-19 is exacting a heavy toll on Broadway, with top shows announcing cancellations due to cases among cast and crew. It’s a major setback for a part of the New York City economy that was shuttered during the first year of the pandemic and made a triumphant return in September.
THEATER & DANCE
Person
Tina Turner
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
Person
Alexander Hamilton
Showbiz411

Broadway: Michael Jackson Musical Latest to Pause Performances After COVID Hits Cast, Crew, “Tina” Cancels Again, So Does “Hamilton”

Add “MJ: The Michael Jackson Musical” to the list of Broadway shows hit with COViD. They’ve canceled today’s matinee and tonight’s show as well. All of Broadway is suffering from breakout COVID in casts and crews. They’re all being tested and require vaccinations. But who knows about the audiences? They’re coughing in those theaters. Is anyone presenting fake info?
THEATER & DANCE
Daily Mail

Sutton Foster tests positive for COVID-19 and misses Music Man preview show on Broadway … before show cancels next two outings due to breakthrough cases

Sutton Foster on Friday said she tested positive for COVID-19, which led her to sit out Thursday's preview show of The Music Man on Broadway at the Winter Garden Theater. The 46-year-old performer took to her Instagram Stories to detail the situation and laud her understudy Kathy Voytko for taking her place as Marian Paroo in the production.
PUBLIC HEALTH
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
MLive

‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor, 69, found dead in home

Longtime “Laverne & Shirley” actor Eddie Mekka was reportedly discovered dead last Saturday at his California home. Mekka, who portrayed Carmine Ragusa on the popular sitcom, had battled blood clots recently, his brother told TMZ. Authorities went to Mekka’s home in Newhall after receiving reports that Mekka had been out...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Kurt Russell Takes Over Netflix's Top 10 With Two Movies

Kurt Russell's new fans are already in full Christmas mode, as his 2018 Netflix hit The Christmas Chronicles is back in the streamer's Top 10 movies chart. The sequel, The Christmas Chronicles 2, which gave his longtime partner Goldie Hawn's Mrs. Claus an even bigger role has also started to climb Netflix's charts. Both movies feature the movie legend as Santa Claus.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Saddest TV Cancellations of 2021

This year undoubtedly brought us some great new television, with shows such as Shadow and Bone, Hawkeye, True Story, Only Murders In The Building and more making their debut. However, we may have lost just as many TV treasures as we gained. Thats right: 2021 robbed us of some of our favorite series!
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Ryan Reynolds' Worst Movie Just Hit HBO Max

HBO Max subscribers just got treated to a Ryan Reynolds-starring film, though the most recent addition to the streaming library may not be much to celebrate. While the actor is known for his roles in films like Dead Pool, Free Guy, and Red Notice it is another far less critically-acclaimed film of his that just made its way to HBO Max – R.I.P.D., the 2013 supernatural action-comedy regarded as the worst film of Reynold's career.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Remembering Lou Cutell: Seinfeld Actor Died at 91

Even though we all know that death is an inevitable part of life, saying goodbye to someone is never an easy thing to deal with. Needless to say, countless people were saddened when news broke that legendary actor Lou Cutell had passed away at the age of 91. The talented star spent nearly 60 years in the entertainment industry and during that time he build a very impressive resume that included movie and TV roles. He was best known for his role in projects such as Alice and Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure. Although he didn’t always have the biggest roles, Lou left a lasting impression every time he stepped in front of the camera. Keep reading to learn more about Lou Cutell and his legacy.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Remembering Eddie Mekka: Actor Died at 69

In many cases, actors have to go through several small roles before they finally get an opportunity that puts them on the map. That wasn’t the case for Eddie Mekka, though. His first on-screen role and his big break were one and the same. In 1976, he was cast as Carmine Ragusa in the sitcom Laverne & Shirley and he would be a part of the show for its entire run. When the show ended in 1983, Eddie began to focus primarily on movie roles, but playing Carmine Ragusa continued to be what he was best known for. Over the course of his career, Eddie touched the lives of countless people both near and far. Needless to say, all of those people were saddened when news broke that Eddie passed away on November 27, 2021. He was 69 years old at the time, and his death came as a shock to many. Let’s get into the life and legacy of Eddie Mekka.
MUSIC
Washington Post

Arlene Dahl, glamorous red-haired beauty of Hollywood, dies at 96

Arlene Dahl, a flame-haired Hollywood actress, beauty products entrepreneur and syndicated columnist whose dramatic off-screen life included tempestuous marriages to actors Lex Barker and Fernando Lamas and a climb back from bankruptcy, died Nov. 29 at her home in New York City. She was 96. Her son, actor Lorenzo Lamas,...
BEAUTY & FASHION

