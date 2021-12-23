ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Purdue Extension Master Gardener program to offer virtual basic training in spring

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANA – The spring 2022 Purdue Extension Master Gardener (EMG) basic training program will begin on Feb. 1, 2022, as a series of live virtual webinars. Visit bit.ly/2022PurdueEMGTraining and contact a hosting Purdue Extension educator to obtain an application. The application deadline is Jan. 11. The training wraps up on May...

phelpscountyfocus.com

Be a Master Gardener

Master Gardeners with University of Missouri Extension hold an online Core Course, initial training to become a Missouri Master Gardener (MG). Classes are Jan. 16 through May 31, 2022. MG training is transferrable to most other states, if one relocates. Upon completion, MG Volunteers extend University knowledge into their own...
GARDENING
wbiw.com

Indiana awards $35.2 million to community partners to accelerate student learning

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb and the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) today announced that $35.2 million in state and federal grant funds are being awarded to 123 community partners and schools across the state as part of Indiana’s Student Learning Recovery Grant Program. These grants are awarded in addition to more than $122 million awarded over the summer to partnerships across the state to accelerate student learning.
INDIANA STATE
Greenfield Daily Reporter

Purdue Extension plans in-person, virtual events

GREENFIELD – Hancock County residents are invited to participate in upcoming in-person and virtual events sponsored by Purdue University Extension, including master gardener training and a conference for farmers. The spring 2022 Purdue master gardeners program will begin on Feb. 1 as a series of webinars. Purdue Extension specialists...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
wkdzradio.com

Fourteen Complete Master Gardener Program

Back in November, fourteen residents completed the University of Kentucky Master Gardener program offered through the Christian County Extension Office. The Master Gardener program provides intense home horticulture training to individuals who then volunteer in their communities, giving lectures, creating gardens, conducting research, and many other projects. Participants attend 13-weeks...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Odessa American

MASTER GARDENERS: The perfect plant for lemon lovers

Lemongrass (Cymbopogon citratus) is an herb-like grass that is native to Malaysia and India. It is a fragrant perennial plant that thrives in warm weather and adds a lemony flavor to culinary dishes. Common throughout Asia, there are many species within this genus. If you have ever smelled citronella oil, then you know the smell of lemongrass.
GARDENING
East Bay Times

Gardening: Gift Spring blooms for the holiday

Give the gift of spring this winter to gardeners and non-gardeners alike. A pot of tulips, daffodils or other spring flowering bulbs is sure to brighten a dreary winter day and elevate the recipient’s mood. Spring flowering bulbs need 12 to 15 weeks of temperatures between 35 and 45...
GARDENING
flower-mound.com

Spring Gardening Series

Calling all green thumbs! In partnership with the Flower Mound Public Library, the Denton County Master Gardener Association presents its 2022 Spring Gardening Series. Join us for four virtual sessions full of useful gardening tips and information. See the schedule below:. Monday, February 7: Permaculture Design. Monday, February 14: Bees...
FLOWER MOUND, TX
witzamfm.com

Purdue Extension Plans Farm Management Series

Huntingburg - Agricultural producers and their families can learn more about financially maintaining local farms now and into the future at a farm management series presented by Purdue Extension. The Purdue “Getting Into The Farm Business” workshop series will to be held on the consecutive Tuesdays of January 4, 11,...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
uconn.edu

Gift Helps UConn Master Gardeners Support Foodshare

A team from UConn Extension’s Master Gardener Program who supply a local food bank with fresh vegetables will find it much easier to tend to the Bloomfield garden next summer, thanks to an anonymous gift to the UConn Foundation. This spring, about 10 of the garden beds at the...
BLOOMFIELD, CT
moodyonthemarket.com

Andrews to Offer Masters in Social Work Via Online Program

The Andrews University School of Social Work has announced a new online program for those interested in pursuing a master’s degree in social work (MSW). The program, which is set to begin in the fall semester of 2022, will focus on clinical counseling and trauma. The aim of the...
COLLEGES
kjfmradio.com

MU Extension offers virtual and in-person pesticide applicator training

COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri Extension, in coordination with the Missouri Department of Agriculture, will offer in-person and online training for private pesticide applicators. Samuel Polly, coordinator of the Missouri Pesticide Safety Education Program, said MU Extension agronomists will teach free online sessions through Zoom. Face-to-face sessions are...
COLUMBIA, MO
wbiw.com

Indiana Arts Commission accepting applications for its annual grant programs

INDIANA – The Indiana Arts Commission (IAC) and its Regional Arts Partners announced today the opening of applications for two grant programs – Fiscal Year 2023 Arts Project Support and Arts Organization Support. “Indiana’s arts organizations, art projects, and artists are critical to the vibrancy, connectedness, and economic...
INDIANA STATE
The Daily News Online

Master Gardener: Groundcover plants are a gardening asset

Is your garden interesting to look at in the winter?. Does it have structure? Evergreens for some color? Trees for height or maybe with an interesting bark?. Do your perennial beds disappear after the first hard frost and become a sea of mulch?. Mulch has its place in the garden....
BATAVIA, NY
cityofedinburg.com

Save the Date: EWBC Registration for Junior Master Gardener

EDINBURG, TX – Registration for the Junior Master Gardener program will open on January 10th with the Edinburg Scenic Wetlands and World Birding Center!. Get your kids involved at the Edinburg Community Garden, where you can learn alongside your children as they begin to grow their own food. Beginning in February, visit your garden bed at the Edinburg Community Garden once a week to learn about what makes your plants grow and engage your family in exciting lessons about how to grow things that you can eat.
GARDENING
mycouriertribune.com

New online Master Gardener training begins Jan. 19

Gardening is an activity with many rewards, said David Trinklein, state horticulture specialist for University of Missouri Extension. “One of them is the satisfaction of sharing your plant knowledge with others. The Master Gardener program was initiated to do just that,” Trinklein said. Its motto, “helping others learn to...
GARDENING
goldcountrymedia.com

Placer Master Gardener: Winter garden to-do's include weeds, daffodils

I admit it. I often write about what I need to be doing in MY garden. What’s on my mind? I’m seeing lots of weeds in my new drought-tolerant landscape. I’m thinking I need to be getting the 200 extra daffodil bulbs I accidentally bought into the ground (ordered twice). I’m thinking my raised garden beds, without winter veggies, need care. I’m even starting to think about preparing for my spring garden.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Orange Leader

Master Gardeners: Garden tool maintenance important part of gardening

Hello gardening friends, our local weathermen and women are predicting a warmer weather pattern for the next several days. If you are like me, making the time to perform maintenance on garden tools doesn’t rank high on my “to do list” but it is a necessary task. As most other gardening chores are now completed: lawn maintenance and fertilizer application, house plants slowly transitioned indoors, flower beds weeded and mulched, and vegetable beds growing green cover crops or heavily mulched. Of course, if you are like me-you planted a couple vegetable beds for Winter harvest and they are diligently producing daikon radish, collard greens, green onions and bok choi. You know that a little winter preparation can really pay off when spring arrives, but don’t forget that your garden tools need a little TLC as well. Here are some tips on how to keep them in great shape while they await the return of warm, sunny days.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX

